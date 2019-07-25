Melania Trump Plans Christmas In July, But People Are Not In The Holiday Mood

Melania Trump is getting a head start on this year’s White House Christmas preparations.
And folks aren’t happy about it.
On Thursday, the first lady tweeted photographs of her holiday planning and said she was “looking forward to sharing our final vision”:
Critics on Twitter pounced on the festive proclamation. Some accused Trump of trying to divert attention away from ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional hearings, which were taking place when the tweet was posted. Others attacked the announcement by referencing the administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families on the U.S.-Mexico border. They also recalled last year’s red Christmas tree effort:
