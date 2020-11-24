Twitter Users Mock Melania Trump's ‘Who Gives A F**k About Christmas’ Tree

First lady Melania Trump welcomed the arrival of her final White House Christmas tree on Monday, a gesture likely greeted with a sigh of relief given her antipathy toward holiday decor.

President Donald Trump did not attend.

In a 2018 conversation recorded by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who released the audio last month, the first lady griped about decorating the White House for the holiday.

“I’m working like a, my ass off at Christmas stuff,” she said. “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration but I need to do it, right?”

Twitter users were quick to deliver some reminders of those comments.

Comedy legend Eric Idle of Monty Python fame suggested that the first lady can duet with him on “Fuck Christmas.”

I’m looking forward to her singing Fuck Christmas with me... https://t.co/UuOYUpadhh — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) November 23, 2020

He’s referring, of course, to this holiday classic, from a 2014 performance at Brian Cox and Robin Ince’s “Christmas Compendium of Reason.”

Others also noted the first lady’s personal war on Christmas:

I’m very much looking forward to the Hamilton-style musical about Trump when we’ll get to hear Melania’s “Who gives a fuck about Creezmus” song. https://t.co/aPVnDNmgif — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 24, 2020

Oh, who could forget Melania’s “war on Christmas”....



Fa-la-la-la-la 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eRBK7o3I7Q — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 24, 2020

PHOTO: Melania Trump celebrates the arrival of the official Who Gives a Fuck About Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/Q7k1CgYcP4 — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) November 23, 2020

We all know how you feel about “effing Christmas” @FLOTUS & the drudgery of making the People’s House festive in celebration of the birth of a Savior your complicit actions show you don’t know or serve. Babies in cages ring a bell? As for you and this tree, #IReallyDontCareDoYou? https://t.co/p8irl2MJIH — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 24, 2020

Since Melania Trump is pretending to care about Christmas I thought I’d drop this little reminder.



“Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?”



- @MELANIATRUMP #WarOnChristmas

#MelaniaTapes



pic.twitter.com/gABQOpqKk3 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 23, 2020

The war on Christmas is coming from inside the house. https://t.co/Zk5qiZyz24 — Yvette, but from a distance. (@TheSciBabe) November 24, 2020

🎶 Oh Christmas tree, oh fucking Christmas tree 🎶 — This is no dream! This is really happening! (@WWonTwit) November 23, 2020

Who recently said "I don't give a fuck about Christmas." LOL, nice try @FLOTUS https://t.co/pZ8QiBi7Y8 — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) November 23, 2020

melania flying solo, pretending to like christmas pic.twitter.com/yI9Tse08sG — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 23, 2020

Melania's excited: It's Christmas time at the White House again. pic.twitter.com/CDIALxyo83 — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2020