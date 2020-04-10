CORONAVIRUS

Twitter Users Point Out Problem With Melania Trump's Coronavirus Mask Messaging

"Tell that to your old man before you tell it to us," one person responded to the first lady.

Melania Trump’s renewed call for people to wear face coverings in public amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted many people on Twitter to note the same thing.

Namely, that the first lady’s plea will likely not be adhered to by her own husband, President Donald Trump, who last week said he just couldn’t see himself following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice to cover mouths in a bid to stop the spread of the contagion.

FLOTUS on Thursday released this picture and request on social media:

And this video:

Tweeters suggested the first lady’s messaging would be stronger if it was echoed by the president:

