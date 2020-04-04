Melania Trump Issues Pandemic Safety Advice That POTUS Says He’ll Likely Ignore

Melania Trump on Friday tweeted for people to “take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously” in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus:

As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone - we can stop this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2020

The first lady’s appeal may be ignored by her own husband, however, as President Donald Trump around the same time told reporters at the daily task force update that he likely won’t follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that urge citizens to don masks in public at all times.

“This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it,” said Trump, who later claimed he just didn’t see himself wearing one while greeting other world leaders in the Oval Office.

The mixed messages did not go unnoticed on Twitter:

