Melania Trump Issues Pandemic Safety Advice That POTUS Says He’ll Likely Ignore

Melania Trump on Friday tweeted for people to “take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously” in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
The first lady’s appeal may be ignored by her own husband, however, as President Donald Trump around the same time told reporters at the daily task force update that he likely won’t follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that urge citizens to don masks in public at all times.
“This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it,” said Trump, who later claimed he just didn’t see himself wearing one while greeting other world leaders in the Oval Office.
The mixed messages did not go unnoticed on Twitter:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Why it might take weeks for people and businesses to get government relief
- How to feel less lonely during social distancing if you live alone
- I just got out of a COVID-19 ICU. Here’s how I made it through.
- How to make a no-sew coronavirus face mask
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter