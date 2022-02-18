Melania Trump Calls Those Who Report On Her Fundraising 'Dream Killers'

Last month, Melania auctioned off an NFT for “Head of State Collection, 2022” on the Solano blockchain, but after the offering failed to reach the opening auction minimum of $250,000, it appears that she ended up buying it back herself — or it was purchased by other organizers of the initial offering — according to Vice, Artnet News and Bloomberg.

She is now planning to release an “Official POTUS NFT Collection” that will include “10 original pieces of digital artwork highlighting iconic moments from President Trump’s Administration” on Monday.

Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts about the former first lady’s attack on the media.