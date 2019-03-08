People Like Melania Better Than The Rest Of The Trump Family

First lady Melania Trump is the most-liked member of the Trump family, according to a new survey.

The Economist/YouGov poll conducted this week found that 51 percent of Americans view her “favorably or somewhat favorably” while 36 percent aren’t fans and 13 percent don’t know how they feel.

That’s notably higher than President Donald Trump’s likability score, which rests at 44 percent, with 42 percent of those polled expressing a “very unfavorable” view of him.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner ranked as the least-liked of the poll’s six subjects, earning only 27 percent in the somewhat favorable and favorable categories. He was closely followed by his brother-in-law Eric Trump.

The only one of Trump’s adult children to be excluded from the poll was Tiffany Trump, who maintains a relatively low profile when it comes to media coverage of the presidential family. Kushner was the only in-law in the poll, and Trump’s youngest son and grandchildren weren’t included.

Economist/YouGov

For the first lady, the numbers represent a nearly 10 percent increase in her favorability since mid-2017, according to YouGov. However, partisanship has a major impact on the findings, as Democrats apparently preferred her over other members of the family.

Melania has periodically painted herself as a victim of biased media coverage, most recently on Tuesday in a speech during her “Be Best” interstate tour. She talked about drug overdose deaths, ripping the press for what she felt was a lack of attention to the epidemic.

“I challenge the press to devote as much time to the lives lost and the potential lives that could be saved by dedicating the same amount of coverage that you do to idle gossip or trivial stories,” she said.

During a speech on the opioid epidemic, first lady Melania Trump challenges media outlets to provide as much coverage to that crisis as they do “idle gossip or trivial stories.” https://t.co/qXxAXGzigj pic.twitter.com/e2LGM6LRWI — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2019

Last year, the first lady famously told ABC News she felt she was “the most bullied person in the world,” linking the personal complaint to Be Best’s anti-harassment initiatives.