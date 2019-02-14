POLITICS

Twitter Thinks Melania Trump's Pink Fendi Coat Looks Like A Bathrobe

"It is a waffle bathrobe to me. A very expensive one."

Melania Trump’s colorful designer coat is raising some eyebrows ― and drawing interesting comparisons. 

The first lady stepped out in a pink houndstooth Fendi coat with pink mink cuffs to greet Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez and the South American country’s first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval on Wednesday. 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of Ivan Duque, Colombia's president at the White House on Feb. 13.
The Trumps alongside Ivan Duque Marquez and Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval on Wednesday. 
Melania Trump walking alongside Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval. 

The coat, estimated to cost over $3,500 but currently sold out, looked like a bathrobe to many people who commented on Twitter: 

Despite the criticism, the first lady’s coat is nowhere near as controversial as some of the outfits she’s worn during her husband’s time in the White House.

Back in 2017, the former model donned a floral jacket complete with 3D flowers from Dolce and Gabbana, worth a mind-blowing $51,500.

First lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on the sidelines of a G7 summit on May 26, 2017, in Sicily.

She also caused controversy for wearing an army-style jacket that said “I Really Don’t Care” during a visit to go see immigrant children in Texas.

The first lady later admitted that she wore the jacket for “the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me.” 

First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words 'I really don't care, do you?' following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border.

Maybe a $3,500 bathrobe isn’t the worst thing. 

