Melania Trump Says 'There Is No Need For Violence' In George Floyd Protests

The first lady posted a tweet calling for those protesting the police killing to be peaceful and offering condolences to Floyd’s family. Floyd, who was Black, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence,” the first lady wrote. “I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”

Trump’s call for unity stood as a stark contrast to her husband’s tweets threatening to escalate the Minneapolis violence with the National Guard and evoking bellicose tough-cop lines from the 1960s. One of the president’s tweets early Friday was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence.”

Some people on Twitter, including CNN’s Chris Cilleza, pointed out that the first lady’s tweet showed more sensitivity than her husband.

What if the president had just sent this tweet? Rather than one using racially coded language ("thugs") and issuing a direct threat of violence against protesters? https://t.co/KJObggH9aK — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 29, 2020

Others noted the contradiction in Melania Trump’s message and her husband’s threats.

Your husband sent out a message saying to kill. That’s quite the opposite of peaceful — mary elizabeth (@mxryelizabeth) May 29, 2020

Why then is your husband calling for shooting the looters. Do you agree. If you don't, could you have a word with him if you see him in the next couple of days? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 29, 2020

Your husband just told white people to kill black people if they break a window. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) May 29, 2020

Your husband cheered on white people storming the Michigan State Capitol armed with assault weapons so they could get a haircut https://t.co/9Mc6eB2epY — Jason Le Miere (@JasonLeMiere) May 29, 2020

Colin Kaepernick’s mother weighed in, noting that the president wasn’t very fond of peaceful protests.

The man who peacefully protested against systemic racism and police brutality was called a "Son of a Bitch" by your idiot husband and lost his job. Let's not focus on peace and prayers, let's focus on change! https://t.co/GiX1QANOKZ — Teresa Kaepernick (@TessKap) May 29, 2020

One person suggested Melania Trump’s predecessor as first lady might have a more meaningful comment.

Would rather hear from our real first lady Michelle Obama right now. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 29, 2020