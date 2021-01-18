Twitter Users Say 'Good Riddance' To Melania Trump's Farewell Video

Melania Trump’s stint as first lady ends on Wednesday, but she’s already saying her goodbyes.

On Monday, she posted a farewell video in which she said serving as the first lady “has been the greatest honor of my life.”

In the video, Trump said that as she and her husband, President Donald Trump, conclude their time in the White House she is thinking “of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination.”

She added: “When I think about these meaningful experiences, I am humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.”

Trump also made one last attempt to tout her “Be Best” initiative for raising awareness of how to keep children safe online, spoke of the nation’s opioid crisis and mentioned giving “a voice to our most vulnerable children in the foster care system.”

She then attempted to bring the country together by asking Americans to “focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.”

You can see the video here:

Although the first lady still has two days left in the White House, many Twitter users preferred “good riddance” over “farewell.”

Some pointed out that the woman who started Be Best didn’t have the courtesy to meet with future first lady Jill Biden like Michelle Obama did for her four years ago.

She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden? https://t.co/M4aze4w7sb — Jon "WEAR A MASK" Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 18, 2021

Some had suggestions to improve the video.

Can someone please dub seven minutes of booing and fart noises over this claptrap. https://t.co/5JqK1C3Yrq — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 18, 2021

Other reactions were also pretty harsh.

How will we ever forget the deep wisdom and kindness of, "Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?!" https://t.co/zcLYow87N4 — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) January 18, 2021

Not fit to even speak the names of other First Ladies.



BE GONE! https://t.co/Gvve5XtHSL — Bob Levine (@idguy) January 18, 2021

Now, finally, a nation can once again add 'your' to that incomprehensible mumbo-jumbo meaningless slogan 'Be Best' #beYOURbest https://t.co/26O7YaDO4q — 𝚁𝚊𝚟 (@TVRav) January 18, 2021

Kindness, courage, goodness and grace don't belong in your mouth @FLOTUS. Nor does class. By not welcoming the new First Lady you have shown none of these and that is how history will remember you. Oh, the kids in cages, they'll write about that too. https://t.co/q3uCjHA5un — Joey Lauren Adams (@JoeyLaurenAdams) January 18, 2021

But one person wondered if the video was actually the first lady’s way of shading her husband.

This is basically a subtweet of her husband that lists many of the reasons he's an awful human being.#BeBest https://t.co/3GpL4AyvmF — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) January 18, 2021