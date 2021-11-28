Jill Biden Set To Unveil White House Holiday Decoration Theme

First lady Jill Biden receives the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House last Monday in Washington. via Associated Press

First Lady Jill Biden is unveiling the White House holiday decorations and theme on Monday, and Twitter fans are hopeful there won’t be any grim red Christmas trees for which Melania Trump was criticized during Donald Trump’s tenure.

Biden will be joined by a National Guard family — Capt. Maryanne V. Harrell, husband, Levi, and children Levi II, Marcus and Elliana— to honor the Guard’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Biden’s office.

The First Lady will also host Elliana’s second-grade class from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, for the event, and plans to thank the 100 volunteers who helped with the decorations.

Last Monday, Biden was on the scene when the White House Christmas tree — an 18.5-foot Fraser fir from North Carolina — was set up in the Blue Room.

Though Melania Trump went for a very traditional “America the Beautiful” holiday look during her last year at the White House, it’s hard for many to shake the memory of her odd red Christmas trees in 2018.

And while the former president has often accused Democrats of trying to cancel Christmas, it was his own wife who notoriously said in a 2018 recorded phone call: “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff?”

After four years, thanks to First Lady Jill Biden, a normal, happy Christmas returns to the White House. It’s the end of Melania Trump’s dark, dystopian Christmases of “I’m working my a** off on Christmas stuff. Who gives a f**k about Christmas?”. pic.twitter.com/t5NobsOeQS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 23, 2021

With Melania Trump out of the White House we can safely say that the War on Christmas is officially over. Or at least the apocalyptic nuclear fall out has dissipated. pic.twitter.com/08DO5UA7Lr — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 24, 2021