'This Is Not Who We Are': Twitter Rages Over Melania's Taped Remarks On Migrant Children

Twitter critics were slack-jawed Thursday after a secretly taped conversation with Melania Trump appeared to show the first lady being disdainful of media questions about migrant children separated from their families — and about White House Christmas decor.

The conversation from July 2018, which was aired Thursday on CNN, had reportedly occurred between her and former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. At one point, the first lady, who had recently visited a Texas shelter at the border, appeared irritated that she had been asked about children separated from their parents when she wanted to talk about how she was “working on Christmas planning.”

“They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break,” she said.

One critic on Twitter shot back: “You know who didn’t get a f**king break? The children.”

Melania Trump also is heard saying on the tape that many migrant children with families seeking asylum are “teached by other people what to say” to stay in the U.S.

The first lady is an immigrant from Slovenia.

She also griped about the pressure she had been under to come up with the White House displays for Christmas, the holiday her husband claims pagan leftists are killing: “Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

Also: “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” — Melania Trump in July 2018, when her husband’s administration was separating migrant families at the border. https://t.co/eIRkxTaim4 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) October 2, 2020

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who is Catholic, tweeted that he “resents” Trump and his family for mocking Christians and looking “down on our faith. We believe Christmas is the day Christ was born, and we are not ‘hustlers,’ as Trump has called us.”

Dave Cavell, who had been a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, tweeted about how much the Obama family truly loved Christmas in the “People’s House.”

The American Bridge PAC tweeted: “This is not who we are. We cannot reelect Donald Trump.

A number of supporters of the first lady, however, professed they had never been prouder of her or admired her more.

As a Catholic, I resent when @realDonaldTrump and his family mock Christians and look down on our faith. We believe Christmas is the day Christ was born, and we are not “hustlers” as Trump has called us. I urge @POTUS & @FLOTUS to stop disrespecting Christians.#MelaniaTapes https://t.co/OLX8dZSUMd — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 2, 2020

I helped prepare the Obamas’ final Christmas message in 2016. For the record, they LOVED Christmas, and were honored to spend the holidays welcoming military families to the White House — “the People’s House.” I wrote about it here: https://t.co/SDt6KBFvAX#MelaniaTapes — Dave Cavell (@DavidFCavell) October 2, 2020

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." -- Maya Angelou#MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/U75298cm4j — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 2, 2020

“And they said, ‘Oh what about the children, that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” - First Lady Melania Trump.



This is not who we are. We cannot re-elect @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/7DizRB7wZD — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 2, 2020

Asked about children in cages, the first lady said "give me a f***ing break."



You know who didn't get a f***ing break? The children. https://t.co/0Ebh44XbNw — Merav Ben-David (@MBenDavid2020) October 2, 2020

While everyone is discussing the #MelaniaTapes I'd like to just remind you that family separation is alive and well and tonight a child will show up alone at the US Border and our country's policy is to deport that child without their parents or lawyers to help them. — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) October 2, 2020

The woman who violated U.S. immigration law to work in the United States on a tourist visa, believes all those moms and children fleeing violence in Central America are making up their asylum claims. #MelaniaTapes https://t.co/pGDKtZXfya pic.twitter.com/1g9C3lMDnO — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 2, 2020

Welp. Melania Trump is apparently on the front lines in the War on Christmas #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/9BmdHCRwSU — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) October 2, 2020

Here's the thing about the Melania tapes, whichever side you're on: they're drowning in self-pity, and she acts like, thanks to Trump and the media, she never has a choice in how to behave. She always has a choice#MelaniaTapes — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 2, 2020

Hey Evangelicals. That 'War on Christmas' you're always talking about...



It's coming from inside the White House.#MelaniaTapes — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) October 2, 2020

Can we stop the Melania is an innocent bystander storyline now? #MelaniaTapes https://t.co/fb3Eksq4yQ — Gene Jones (@GeneAJonesJr) October 2, 2020

#MelaniaTapes

Are y’all really surprised a racist birther said something else terrible? 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Miss Aja (@brat2381) October 2, 2020

I didn't think it was possible to admire our First Lady more.



But I do now. God Bless her.#MelaniaTapes — Major Patriot (@MajorPatriot) October 2, 2020