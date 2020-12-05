Twitter Users Have Some Mocking Title Ideas For Melania Trump's Reported Memoir

First lady Melania Trump is reportedly in talks to write a memoir about her time in the White House.

And Twitter users, just as they have done previously with President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have thrown out some mocking title suggestions.

The #TitlesForMelaniasMemoir hashtag trended nationally late Friday into Saturday.

Some people referenced Trump’s speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, in which she appeared to plagiarize parts of former first lady Michelle Obama’s address at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Others used their suggestions to call out her husband, the president.

I Never Promised You A Rose Garden #TitlesForMelaniasMemoir pic.twitter.com/YJfeJsp0Fa — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) December 4, 2020

I Don’t Care Why the Caged Child Cries #TitlesForMelaniasMemoir pic.twitter.com/VmTSCp44Xd — 😷 Tara Dublin #Biden46 😷 (@taradublinrocks) December 5, 2020

#TitlesForMelaniasMemoir



How to Be Best Married to Worst pic.twitter.com/NwKIDNKQFb — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) December 4, 2020