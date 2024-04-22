PoliticsDonald Trumpmelania trumpstormy daniels

Melania Trump Resurfaces As Trial Heats Up With Unexpected 'Narcissist' Message

The former first lady broke her silence -- but it wasn't with a message of support for her husband.
Melania Trump resurfaced over the weekend with a message on social media posted just one day ahead of opening arguments in Donald Trump’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

But it wasn’t a gesture of support for her husband.

It was a sales pitch.

The former first lady tweeted a link to a $245 “Love & Gratitude” necklace she’s hawking for Mother’s Day. The pendant comes with her signature stamped across one side, and customizable text on the other:

The pendant is gold vermeil, which is typically silver that’s been plated with at least 10-karat gold

Buyers will also receive a “digital collectible.”

The former first lady has made only limited public appearances in recent years, and hasn’t been with her husband at his various ongoing legal proceedings.

She attended a campaign event over the weekend, but has otherwise shied away from most of those as well.

Her few public statements have largely been holiday messages; sale pitches for trinkets, ornaments and NFTs; or a mix of both, such as this weekend’s sales pitch for her Mother’s Day necklace.

Her critics weren’t impressed:

