All eyes were on Melania Trump as she and President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Thursday following an unannounced trip to Iraq to meet with troops.

To many, it appeared that the first lady was only wearing her bright green Prada coat, which retails for around $2,500, thanks to odd lighting when she emerged from the presidential aircraft.

Though Melania was wearing caramel-colored pants and matching shoes, some thought that she was indeed pantsless:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the White House on Thursday as they return from an unannounced trip to Iraq. ICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Donald and Melania Trump arrive on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday after making a surprise visit to troops in Iraq. Evan Vucci/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Of course, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the look, and some admitted to doing a double take when they first saw the pictures:

Is it me?! What's wrong with this FLOTUS picture? pic.twitter.com/e9QrNzOXt3 — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) December 28, 2018

Can someone tell me why @FLOTUS got off of Marine One without pants and shoes and wearing sunglasses at night? I’m legit curious. — Baby Jesus (@SweetBabbyJesus) December 27, 2018

WTH is happening here? Melania has on no pants and no shoes. It is freezing cold in DC. — Linda Berry (@2belinda) December 27, 2018

I wasn’t sure she was wearing pants at first — Ann (@annmariejohns04) December 27, 2018

Other people said they never saw the optical illusion and told people who couldn’t see the pants to get their eyes checked:

Guess you better get your eyes checked. I saw Melania wearing dark tan/brown leather pants. She looks awesome once again. — Leslie Persin (@LesliePersin) December 27, 2018

I had to check more than once.. she has on leggings that are nearly the same color as her skin tone. LOL — r2no (@r2no2) December 27, 2018

You need to get your eyes checked! — Train Fry (@FryTrain) December 28, 2018

Ok, c’mon. No love, but you can see her pant leg above her shoe. — Cathy Witalka (@cwitalka) December 28, 2018

Either way, the pants are much less controversial than other clothing choices Melania Trump has made over the past couple years.

She drew major criticism for wearing a floral Dolce & Gabbana jacket with 3-D flowers that cost an astounding $51,500 during a May 2017 trip to Sicily for the G-7 summit.

Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on May 26, 2017, during the G-7 summit in Sicily. GIOVANNI ISOLINO via Getty Images

She also drew ire for wearing black Manolo Blahnik stilettos during a September 2017 visit to Houston to meet with people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Some deemed the shoe choice inappropriate for visiting victims of a natural disaster.

And there was the pith helmet she wore in Kenya in October that many criticized as having colonialist overtones.

But perhaps her most controversial item of clothing was a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” while going to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, where immigrant children were being held.

Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 21 following her surprise visit with child migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border. MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images