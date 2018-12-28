All eyes were on Melania Trump as she and President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Thursday following an unannounced trip to Iraq to meet with troops.
To many, it appeared that the first lady was only wearing her bright green Prada coat, which retails for around $2,500, thanks to odd lighting when she emerged from the presidential aircraft.
Though Melania was wearing caramel-colored pants and matching shoes, some thought that she was indeed pantsless:
Of course, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the look, and some admitted to doing a double take when they first saw the pictures:
Other people said they never saw the optical illusion and told people who couldn’t see the pants to get their eyes checked:
Either way, the pants are much less controversial than other clothing choices Melania Trump has made over the past couple years.
She drew major criticism for wearing a floral Dolce & Gabbana jacket with 3-D flowers that cost an astounding $51,500 during a May 2017 trip to Sicily for the G-7 summit.
She also drew ire for wearing black Manolo Blahnik stilettos during a September 2017 visit to Houston to meet with people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Some deemed the shoe choice inappropriate for visiting victims of a natural disaster.
And there was the pith helmet she wore in Kenya in October that many criticized as having colonialist overtones.
But perhaps her most controversial item of clothing was a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” while going to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, where immigrant children were being held.
The first lady’s press secretary insisted at the time that “there was no hidden message.”