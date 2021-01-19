Melania Trump asked Twitter fans of her @FLOTUS government account on Tuesday to switch over to her civilian account, @MELANIATRUMP, for “future updates & announcements.” The most unpopular first lady in polling history, according to a CNN poll released this weekend, got a feisty response.

Her farewell speech, her Be Best legacy speech, and her what-about-me response to the deadly Capitol siege hadn’t exactly roused critics’ goodwill. So as Jill Biden is set to become the next first lady on Wednesday, it was no surprise that Trump’s request to follow a different Twitter handle ― one that she’s had since 2010 ― sparked some tweeted snark.