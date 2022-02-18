Melania Trump Offering New NFT White House Collection After Last One Fizzled

Former first lady Melania Trump is offering another NFT (non-fungible token) White House collection for sale after her initial attempt flopped and she, or organizers behind the offering, reportedly had to buy it back.
This time, she’s offering an “Official POTUS NFT Collection” that will include “10 original pieces of digital artwork highlighting iconic moments from President Trump’s Administration,” according to a statement from her office. It’s launching Monday, on President’s Day.
Those “iconic moments” include Donald Trump’s controversial Fourth of July weekend visit to Mt. Rushmore in 2020 and “Christmas at the White House,” according to the statement. “Ironic” might be a better word for a Trump Christmas collector’s item, though, especially after the former first lady was once recorded saying: “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decorations?”
There will be 500 to 1,750 editions available for each of the 10 pieces of digital artwork, for a total of 10,000 NFTs, priced at $50 on the Solana cryptocurrency blockchain. Buyers won’t know which artwork their tokens represent until after their purchase.
Collectors will “enjoy” an “element of surprise” as the “artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase,” the statement noted.
NFTs are unique digital assets, such as images or recordings stored on the blockchain.
In the former first lady’s debut NFT offering last month, she auctioned off an NFT for “Head of State Collection, 2022” on the Solano blockchain. It featured the white hat she wore when she met the French president at the White House in 2018, a digital portrait and a print of it. It sold for 1,800 SOL cryptocurrency (now worth about $185,000).
After the offering failed to reach the opening auction minimum of $250,000, it appears that she ended up buying it back herself — or it was purchased by other organizers of the initial offering — according to Vice, Artnet News and Bloomberg.
A series of blockchain transactions revealed that the cryptocurrency used to purchase Melania Trump’s NFT came from a wallet belonging to the same entity that originally listed the project for sale, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
Some critics wondered what exactly would be sold in this new collection and if the former first couple actually have legal rights to what they plan to sell.