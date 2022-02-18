Melania Trump Offering New NFT White House Collection After Last One Fizzled

After the offering failed to reach the opening auction minimum of $250,000, it appears that she ended up buying it back herself — or it was purchased by other organizers of the initial offering — according to Vice, Artnet News and Bloomberg.

A series of blockchain transactions revealed that the cryptocurrency used to purchase Melania Trump’s NFT came from a wallet belonging to the same entity that originally listed the project for sale, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Some critics wondered what exactly would be sold in this new collection and if the former first couple actually have legal rights to what they plan to sell.