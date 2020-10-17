Melania Trump Bashes Former Pal On Official White House Website

First Lady Melania Trump attacked a former pal who published a tell-all book by taking advantage of an unusual platform: the official White House website.

Trump’s message posted on Friday starts off appearing to strike a lofty and universal tone: “As a country, we cannot continue to get lost in the noise of negativity and encourage ambition by those who seek only to promote themselves,” she wrote.

“We all know that more often than not, information that could be helpful to children is lost in the noise made by self-serving adults,” she said, trying to relate the attack to her “Be Best” campaign. But the facade quickly crumbled, and the message became a screed against her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (though Trump never mentions Winston Wolkoff by name).

“Major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office,” Trump griped. “A person who said she ‘made me’ even though she hardly knew me, and someone who clung to me after my husband won the presidency.”

She added: “This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character.”

In keeping with her husband, Trump also criticized the media, claiming news outlets “chose to focus their coverage on pettiness over my positive work” as first lady.

Winston Wolkoff, author of “Melania and Me,” recently released tapes of the first lady complaining about having to decorate the White House for Christmas in 2018. “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?” she asked Winston Wolkoff.

Even more disturbing, Trump said of media concerns about her failure to stick up for migrant children separated from their parents and detained in caged cells, “Give me a fucking break.”

Winston Wolkoff left the White House in February 2018 when The New York Times raised questions about how she profited from her role in planning President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

“Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I have to do it.” - First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/PFyk0tUtlm — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 2, 2020

Using the machinery of the federal government to settle scores isn’t new for the Trump family. The Department of Justice on Tuesday used taxpayer resources to take action in the feud by suing Winston Wolkoff for breaking a nondisclosure agreement. Wolkoff told CNN she “will not be deterred by these bullying tactics.”

When the media chooses to focus on self-serving individuals & salacious gossip instead of work to help our next generation, it needs to be talked about: ⬇️ https://t.co/0VIv1DcG35 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 16, 2020