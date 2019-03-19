No, Tom Ford Never Called Melania Trump A 'Glorified Escort'

A fake quote about first lady Melania Trump attributed to designer Tom Ford went viral on Tuesday.

In a now-deleted tweet, user fras99 wrote that the fashion giant “refuses to dress Melania Trump: ‘I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men.’”

Fras99 did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the user posted the tweet, but a spokeswoman for Ford quashed the sentiment.

“This is an absolutely fabricated and completely fake quote attributed to Mr. Ford that has somehow gone viral. Mr. Ford did not make this statement; it is completely false,” said the spokeswoman in a statement to HuffPost.

However, before Ford could weigh in, the tweet and his name went viral. Supporters of both the designer and FLOTUS tweeted up a storm.

I just sprayed myself down in Black Orchid by Tom Ford before going to bed. I'm going to have sweet dreams of being a bad ass like Tom Ford right now in this moment. #TomFord #Melania — Unicorn Prozac (@Unicornprozac) March 19, 2019

If a celebrity called Michelle Obama a glorified escort, ppl would go ballistic & rightly so.



When Tom Ford calls Melania Trump a glorified escort, left loves it.



Dems claim they’re the party for women, but they’re not. If you’re not a liberal woman, they treat you like trash. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 19, 2019

Trump fans saying they aren't going to buy "any more" Tom Ford stuff.



Dudes you would have to sell your house & truck and then maybe, MAYBE you could afford a pair of socks , possibly a scarf. pic.twitter.com/MQfPCNYyqh — Pochassic (@Pochassic) March 19, 2019

Tom Ford is THAT bitch 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/7PyyEtpaA0 — prettyfuckinggrim (@fuckburberry) March 19, 2019

Our country is so broken that people are applauding Tom Ford’s disrespectful and sexist comments of First Lady, Melania Trump. I absolutely cherish Michelle Obama, and would flip shit if/when someone would disrespect her like this. Save your what-abouts for someone who cares. — Jesse James Robinson Jr. (@JesseJamesCA) March 19, 2019

Even Rapper 50 Cent shared the tweet on Instagram.

Many Twitter users shared footage of Ford during an appearance on “The View” in 2016, when he spoke much more kindly about dressing Trump.

“I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago, and I declined,” he said. “She’s not necessarily my image. ... Even had Hillary [Clinton] won, she shouldn’t be wearing my clothes. They’re too expensive. I don’t mean that in a bad way, and they’re not artificially expensive. It’s how much it costs to make these things. But I think to relate to everybody, you shouldn’t ...” He trailed off amid cross-talk.

When co-host Joy Behar pointed out that former first lady Michelle Obama wore expensive clothes, he said he dressed her one time, for a high-profile visit to Buckingham Palace in London for dinner with Queen Elizabeth.

“That I thought was appropriate. I live in London, so that makes sense,” said Ford.