Fake Melania Trump Fears She’s Next ‘Monument To White Supremacy’ To Be Torn Down

Laura Benanti jumped into character as the bogus FLOTUS on "The Late Show" to poke fun at Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.

Laura Benanti returned as the bogus FLOTUS to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday.

And, in character as first lady Melania Trump, she expressed her fear over the nationwide anti-racism protests.

“Oh, Stephen, these protesters are frightening,” said Benanti as Trump. “Every day, they tear down another cold, lifeless monument to white supremacy. I can’t help but worry, am I next?”

The fake first lady also pulled no punches with her critique of Donald Trump’s weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The underattended event was like the president’s performance every night, she said: “Way smaller than promised, and everyone involved should get tested.”

Check out the full video here:

