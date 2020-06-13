“They are both fighters and survivors and prize loyalty over almost all else,” Jordan wrote, according to the Post. “Neither the very public Trump nor the very private Melania has many close friends. Their loner instincts filter into their own marriage.”

Jordan, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003, painted Melania as an influential force in the White House who is often the president’s first call after one of his rallies. Melania encouraged Trump’s dream of winning the highest office in the land, according to the book, and had a hand in choosing Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate, believing that he would be content in a No. 2 spot.

She has looked out for Barron in other ways, too, securing dual citizenship for him in Slovenia so he can eventually work for the Trump Organization in Europe.