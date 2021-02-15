Melania Trump Doesn't Mention Donald Trump In Happy Valentine's Day Posts

Melania Trump shared two Valentine’s Day wishes over the weekend ― but neither mentioned her husband, former President Donald Trump.
The former first lady used both Twitter posts to highlight past visits with children in the hospital and elsewhere.
“Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay,” she tweeted Sunday. “It was wonderful to meet all of the incredible children from all around the world. Wishing everyone a happy #ValentinesDay weekend!” she added in another.
Of course the twice-impeached Trump has been banned from Twitter for inciting violence and couldn’t tweet any kind of Valentine’s Day sentiment.
Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden shopped for macarons for President Joe Biden for the lovers’ holiday, and the commander-in-chief became the romancer in chief in a mushy tweet to his wife.
The Trumps had their awkward couple moments while they occupied the White House ― especially on the hand-holding front.
And Melania Trump’s failure to mention her husband’s name on Valentine’s Day gladdened the hearts of some Twitter users, who instead of sending candy and flowers delivered a box of snark.