Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor Compared To A Scene In 'The Shining'

First lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations, and critics already have a lot to say about them.

Last year, her “blood red trees” caused a stir on social media. In 2017, her stark hallway of leafless sticks prompted comparisons to “The Blair Witch Project.”

This year’s theme is the “Spirit of America,” with patriotic decor mixed in with the holiday ornaments as well as references to the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse!” she tweeted.

But many critics on Twitter saw something else “shining.”

Specifically, references to the 1980 horror movie “The Shining,” based on the Stephen King novel, along with some other cracks and complaints:

This is like a cross between a Lexus December to Remember commercial and a trailer for The Shining.



pic.twitter.com/ufwIDNbKeB — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 2, 2019

There is even a The Shining-like cameo from two random people dressed like either chefs or grand wizards. pic.twitter.com/AlTYba4P5w — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 2, 2019

It’s hard to make Christmas decorations look cold & unhappy but they succeeded. https://t.co/58bcBt08fn — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) December 2, 2019

This remake of The Shining is the scariest one yet. https://t.co/hDliHBmeKR — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 3, 2019

Lol not even a hint of Christ to be found https://t.co/Mahnu6o5cV — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) December 3, 2019

Maybe there’s a scrabble Jesus in there somewhere. — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 3, 2019

There is something empty, cold, and creepy about this.



Also, this is a perfume advert without the perfume. https://t.co/NPh4VVRlee — Alice Radley (@alice_radley) December 2, 2019

The "Spirit of America" is drinking heavily & hanging on by a thread because of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBoo birther! — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 2, 2019

No tree is complete without a fresh dusting of crushed marrow of poors. pic.twitter.com/lWpbzbX8xy — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) December 3, 2019

Melania has a real talent for imparting anything she touches with the warmth of ‘The Shining’ https://t.co/mkdWubsrrp — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) December 2, 2019

Melania’s theme this year is “Ending Scene of The Shining” https://t.co/cqWTDCEBa9 — Emily O'Donnell (@emily_odonnell) December 2, 2019

Christmas has nothing to do with American patriotism. This right here is when we cross into Christian nationalism. If there is a #WarOnChristmas, it is being waged at The White House. Not with this holiday display, but with Donald Trump’s nationalistic policies. — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) December 3, 2019