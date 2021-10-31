Melania Trump Delivers Withering Scowl At World Series; Twitter Critics Pile On

Former first lady Melania Trump did it again at the World Series: flashed a killer scowl alongside her husband, and it was caught on camera.

Her facial expression changed like a switch flipped, going from a broad smile to a clenched-teeth grimace as she turned away from Donald Trump.

The former president appeared to be completely clueless, continuing to smile and wave at others at the Atlanta Braves’ stadium Saturday before the team’s fourth game against the Houston Astros.

It was hardly the only bad moment of couple’s trip to the game. They both enthusiastically participated in the Braves’ controversial “Tomahawk chop” cheer, which is widely regarded by Native Americans and supporters as racist and demeaning.

The former first couple happily do the controversial "chop" before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. Elsa via Getty Images

Trump boasted that he had been invited to attend the game by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and club president Randy Levine. But Braves’ CEO Terry McGuirk said it was Trump who asked to attend. McGuirk also noted that Trump would not be sitting with MLB or team officials at the game.

It wasn’t clear what Melania Trump was responding to with her withering look, but critics on Twitter had a few ideas.

