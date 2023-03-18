What's Hot

Melanie Lynskey Wows Jimmy Fallon With Jaw-Dropping Drew Barrymore Impression

The "Tonight Show" host couldn't believe it.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Could Melanie Lynskey’s next role be... Drew Barrymore?

The “Last of Us” star appeared Thursday on “The Tonight Show,” where she stunned host Jimmy Fallon with her spot-on impression of her former “Ever After” costar.

Melanie Lynskey, left, really does a spot-on impression of Drew Barrymore.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images and Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The New Zealand-born actor was relating the sweet reaction Barrymore had when Lynskey gave her a gift while they were working on the 1990s period drama. But instead of simply describing what happened, she launched into a full-blown impression of Barrymore’s distinctive voice and mannerisms.

See it below at about the 2:15 mark.

Lynskey downplayed her mimetic abilities, quickly adding, “It wasn’t a very good impression.”

But Fallon was already out of his seat, exclaiming, “That was an unbelievable impression! That is exactly Drew, by the way!”

