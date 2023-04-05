Melanie Lynskey Explains How She And Jason Ritter Get Through Their 'Darkest' Moments

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards for broadcast and cable on Aug. 13, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Days after Jason Ritter spoke about his experiences with alcoholism, his wife, fellow actor Melanie Lynskey, opened up about how she and Ritter get through their toughest moments together.

“There was something about his willingness to have a conversation, always,” Lynskey told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday.

“Even in our darkest and most difficult moments, which there were a few, he would always talk about it,” she said. “He’s always very willing to take responsibility and he’s kind. He’s kind to people. That’s the most important thing to me.”

Lynskey and Ritter met during the filming of the 2013 movie “The Big Ask.” The two, who also co-starred in the films “We’ll Never Have Paris” and “The Intervention,” tied the knot in 2020.

At the beginning of their courtship, Ritter said he struggled to believe he was worthy of Lynskey.

“I knew how incredible Melanie was early on,” Ritter said during a joint appearance with Lynskey on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last week. “It’s not as cute of a story as you would like to think. It was messy and interesting and weird. But mixed in the mix, [I was] dealing with some alcoholism issues.”

“At a point, I knew how amazing she was, and I thought she would be incredible for someone who deserved her, basically,” the “Gravity Falls” star explained. “And I didn’t feel like I was that person. I thought [I was] a little bit too crazy.”

Lynskey and Ritter attend the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

After a year of being sober, Ritter said, he finally felt like he was in a place where he could be with Lynskey.

“He did so much work on himself,” Lynskey said. “I’m so proud of him.”

Following the interview with Barrymore, Ritter tweeted his thanks at the talk show host.

“Thank you @DrewBarrymoreTV for having us!! And for the space to talk about things like this!” the actor wrote. “And thank you @melanielynskey for having me in the first place.”

