Melinda Katz Comes Out Ahead After Queens DA Race Recount

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, who had the backing of the party establishment and big business, kept her lead in the Queens district attorney race after a manual recount.

QUEENS, N.Y. ― Queens Borough President Melinda Katz has maintained her lead over public defender Tiffany Cabán in the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney following a manual recount of ballots cast in the June 25 race.

Katz’s campaign again declared victory at the close of the recount on Thursday.

“Now that every valid vote has been counted and recounted, the results confirm once again that the people of Queens have chosen Melinda Katz as the Democratic nominee for District Attorney,” Katz campaign adviser Andrew Kirtzman said in a statement.

Cabán remained defiant, however. Flanked by New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D) and election attorney Jerry Goldfeder, she promised at a Thursday afternoon press conference outside of a city Board of Elections site in the Middle Village neighborhood of Queens to fight in court to reinstate invalidated ballots her campaign believes could change the outcome of the race.

“This race is not over,” Cabán said. “We are going to continue to fight to make sure that every single valid vote is counted.”

Cabán and her attorneys will get their date in state Supreme Court to challenge the disqualification of affidavit ballots ― those granted to voters without proper proof of party registration ― on Aug. 6. Cabán’s team plans to argue that many of the ballots of registered Democratic voters who made clerical errors while completing the affidavit ballot should not have been thrown out. Her attorney also plans to challenge polling administration errors, and election board rulings against Cabán during the recount process.

The news of Katz’s lead came from the dueling campaigns, rather than the city Board of Elections, which officially oversees vote counting. The board confirmed that the recount is over and said it would release the certified results on Tuesday.

The result brings Katz, and the vaunted Queens Democratic Party machine backing her, one step closer to victory in a contest that drew national attention.

The recount results are the latest twist in an unusually contentious post-election period. Cabán shook the political world with an upset performance that netted her a more than 1,000-vote lead over the favorite, Katz, on election night.

But while Cabán declared victory, the New York City Board of Elections did not certify the result, proceeding instead with its protocol of counting absentee and affidavit ballots. Katz’s success among absentee voters, as well as the board’s disqualification of over 2,000 affidavit ballots, subsequently granted her a 20-vote lead over Cabán.

Given the narrow size of Katz’s lead, the board announced on July 3 that it would conduct a manual recount of all ballots ― a practice the board initiates automatically when a victory margin is under 0.5 percentage points. The Cabán campaign announced that it would be challenging the disqualification of many ballots in court.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.