Melissa Etheridge: 'Watching The World Rise Up' Is Helping Me Cope With Losing My Son

Nearly a month after her son’s passing, Melissa Etheridge said she is healing herself by returning to her first love: music.

On Monday, the two-time Grammy winner tweeted a short but emotional statement updating fans on her life since the May death of Beckett, whom she shared with her ex-wife, filmmaker Julie Cypher.

“I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “It has healed me, greatly.”

Though Etheridge didn’t cite the ongoing protests against racial inequality and police brutality directly, the 57-year-old said “watching the world rise up and ask for more love” had made her hopeful for the future.

She also hinted at a formal return to music, though she didn’t specify an exact timeline or give any indication as to what kind of project fans can expect. Her most recent studio album was 2019’s “The Medicine Show.”

Prior to Monday’s post, Etheridge had remained absent from social media since announcing 21-year-old Beckett’s death last month. In a May 13 Instagram post, she said her son had been struggling with an opioid addiction that ultimately took his life.

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him,” she wrote, “and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

Etheridge and Cypher, who divorced in 2000, also share a 23-year-old daughter, Bailey Jean. Etheridge shares 13-year-old twins, Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven, with actor Tammy Lynn Michaels. They split in 2010.