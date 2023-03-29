Melissa Joan Hart Says She Helped Kids Get To Safety In Nashville Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart said she helped kindergartners escape from the deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. (Watch the video below.)

In an emotional video that Hart posted on Instagram Tuesday ― saying it was “too raw” to post on the day of Monday’s tragedy ― the former “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” actor said she and her husband jumped into action on their way to conferences at their own children’s school nearby.

Advertisement

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway,” she said tearfully. “They were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there.”

“We helped a mom reunite with her children and I just ― I don’t know what to say anymore. Just enough is enough,” the former sitcom star said.

Hart explained that her family had moved to Nashville from Connecticut, where they lived near the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.

She said her children now attend a school “right next” to Covenant and “luckily” were not in class Monday because of conferences. Hart said she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, were on their way to the meetings when they stopped to help.

Advertisement

“Prayers today, Action tomorrow,” she captioned the video. She did not immediately respond to a request from HuffPost for further details.

Hart noted Tuesday on Twitter that her “kids are going to head to school with love in their hearts and appreciation for every breath they take and every face they see. Hug each other a little tighter today!”