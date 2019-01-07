Melissa McCarthy hammed it up at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” actress snuck in around 30 to 40 ham and cheese sandwiches for her fellow Hollywood friends, as actors and actresses typically miss the dinner served at the Globes as they walk the red carpet.

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” the actress told Variety. “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”

“How did she get them in here?” Jessica Chastain told the outlet before acknowledging how much she loved the plan. “But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom, dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Melissa McCarthy at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6.

McCarthy’s husband, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone, Instagrammed a picture of the leftover sandwiches.

“These are the sandwiches that Mooch smuggled into the Golden Globes. We brought 40, left with 2,” he captioned the photo. “We left with some happy customers.”

Snacks have been a huge hit at awards shows before, as Jimmy Kimmel once passed out candy, sandwiches and shot out hot dogs at fans during a surprise stunt at the Oscars last year.

The movie stars are armed with candy, a six-foot-sub, and two hotdog cannons... https://t.co/lJd8920ucU #Oscars pic.twitter.com/l0KCoS82vf — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Who knows what snacks the next award show will bring?