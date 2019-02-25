Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Rule Oscars After-Party In Matching Tracksuits

Melissa McCarthy may not have won an Oscar, but she won our hearts at the Oscars after-parties.

The “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” actress showed up with her husband, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone, to the notoriously fancy, basically black-tie-only Vanity Fair party on Sunday night in matching Adidas tracksuits.

“It’s not [a less glamorous look] to me, guys, I’ve doubled my diamonds. I feel great,” McCarthy said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the Vanity Fair red carpet, after the interviewer pointed out she’d toned down her look.

She also claimed credit for the tracksuit idea, which Falcone seemed very into.

Mike Coppola/VF19 via Getty Images Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone walk into the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images The two wore Converse and Nike sneakers (gasp!) with their Adidas tracksuits, which is sure to send any sneakerhead into a tailspin.

“I just thought ― cause we were like, ‘Should we change?’ ― and then I just thought, ‘Ooooh. I have an idea.’” McCarthy said with a smile.

Falcone chimed in, saying, “When I heard it, I was like ‘Oh, god, yes. 150 percent yes, let’s do this.’”

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone rolling up to the Vanity Fair #Oscars party in matching tracksuits just REDEFINED the term "couples goals." pic.twitter.com/EgzJk3xfqn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2019

Prior to her outfit change, McCarthy wore a caped black and white jumpsuit with lots of diamonds on the Oscars red carpet (though she really did double her diamonds for the tracksuit look!).

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on on Feb. 24 in Hollywood.

During the Academy Awards, she changed into a wild wig and a dress covered in stuffed animals for a bit for Best Costume Design, alongside Brian Tyree Henry from “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The hilarious gag even included a talking rabbit: