Melissa McCarthy Was 'Hesitant' About Shooting This Hilarious 'Bridesmaids' Scene

Melissa McCarthy had second thoughts before shooting one of the silliest scenes in “Bridesmaids.”

The “Mike & Molly” actor admitted she was “hesitant” about the now-infamous food poisoning scene in the 2011 hit movie during an interview with People magazine published on Thursday.

Any worries about the stomach-churning bit were erased once the cameras started rolling, however.

“It just ended up being so funny,” McCarthy said of the scene, where the entire bridal party loses their lunch during a posh wedding dress fitting for Maya Rudolph’s character Lillian.

Melissa McCarthy speaks at CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Co-star Kristen Wiig had everyone in stitches as she hacked up a stack of almonds for the scene.

“Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth,” McCarthy remembered. “There was a take where she must have had 40 in there. We were like, ‘Kristen‘s going to choke.’”

The comedian admitted things almost got out of hand, telling People, “It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn’t on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving.”

“From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning,” she joked. “Because there was just times where we’d be like… You can’t be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself.”

McCarthy said she’d jump on the chance to make a follow-up. “I would do a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel this afternoon, right now. That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

The actor is set for another magical experience as one of the stars of Disney’s live action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

Fans were thrilled when they got their first glimpse of McCarthy as Ursula, the Sea Witch, in a new trailer released at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week.