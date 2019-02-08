Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Describes Being THAT Mom At Her Kids' Games

Melissa McCarthy is the funniest mom in the stands during her kids’ basketball games, and her latest interview with Ellen DeGeneres proves it.

The actress visited DeGeneres’ talk show for an episode that aired Thursday, and discussed her transition into a total sports mom. She and her husband, actor Ben Falcone, have two daughters ― Vivian, born in 2007, and Georgie, born in 2010 ― and at their basketball games, McCarthy has found herself getting pretty into her dual role as supportive mom and attentive spectator.

“I scream and I yell like I’ve lost my mind. I’ve become exactly the person I always feared I would meet,” she joked.

She also shared that when her youngest made her first basket recently, McCarthy, her father and some woman behind them all cried.

While McCarthy gets emotional about her daughters’ success, the kids aren’t all that impressed with her Oscar nomination for the film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” McCarthy told DeGeneres that the morning she learned about her nomination, her kids were more worried about whether there was any toast for them to eat.