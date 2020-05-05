“The Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch announced Monday that she has welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Brooks.

In an Instagram photo of the infant’s blue knit hat, Rauch wrote that she and husband Winston, who also have a 2-year-old daughter, Sadie, were “overjoyed.”

Rauch, 39, expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses who ensure that “life keeps marching forward” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes ― the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances,” she wrote. “Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement.”

Rauch, who played Bernadette on the popular sitcom that ended its 12-season run last May, gave birth without her husband present because he stayed home with their daughter due to changing plans caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But he did watch the delivery on FaceTime, she wrote in a Glamour essay.

Co-star Johnny Galecki (Leonard) welcomed his first child in December.