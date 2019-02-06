Melissa Rauch of “The Big Bang Theory” and former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are giants in their field ― but only one is truly a towering figure.

That point was brought home this week in an Instagram post that featured two behind-the-scene photos of the two. Abdul-Jabbar, listed as 7-foot-2 on NBA.com, is appearing in a “BBT” episode airing Feb. 21 as the sitcom counts down to its farewell.

Rauch, said to be 4-foot-11, even managed a joke about her height in the caption, pitching her services to Abdul-Jabbar’s former team, the Lakers, “as a (very) Small Forward.”

In the episode, Abdul-Jabbar joins William Shatner, Joe Manganiello and Kevin Smith in a game of Dungeons and Dragons hosted by Wil Wheaton, according to a CBS press release. Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and crew want in on the action.

Here’s Abdul-Jabbar with the other guest stars and “Big Bang Theory” gang, posted by Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj: