Adorable Kitten Hasn’t Quite Figured Out How To Meow So He Quacks Instead

Meet Melvin, the rescue cat who thinks he's a duck.

A kitten in Texas is quacking everyone one up. 

Wee Melvin hasn’t quite mastered the meow, and what emerges sounds a lot like a quack, as the video above shows. 

“We heard a very unique meow when we entered the room and followed it to this surprising source,” Sarah, a volunteer at the Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, Texas, told Newsflare.

The quack might’ve helped Melvin stand out at the shelter: He was adopted this week, according to a post on the center’s Instagram page.

