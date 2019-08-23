Adorable Kitten Hasn’t Quite Figured Out How To Meow So He Quacks Instead

A kitten in Texas is quacking everyone one up.
Wee Melvin hasn’t quite mastered the meow, and what emerges sounds a lot like a quack, as the video above shows.
“We heard a very unique meow when we entered the room and followed it to this surprising source,” Sarah, a volunteer at the Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, Texas, told Newsflare.
The quack might’ve helped Melvin stand out at the shelter: He was adopted this week, according to a post on the center’s Instagram page.
