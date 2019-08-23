Adorable Kitten Hasn’t Quite Figured Out How To Meow So He Quacks Instead

1 / 5

Birthday party cat hat. These adorable pieces of headgear for moggies for make any feline the indisputable leader of the gang. Lovingly stitched together by artist American Meredith Yarborough she has now made more than 200 of them. From witches hats to cakes and vegetables the scope of Merediths designs means no cat should be seen out without one.

Meredith Yarborough / Caters News