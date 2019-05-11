Your smartphone is your best friend when it comes to keeping you connected and reminding you what’s next on your to-do list. However, digital messages and reminders lack that level of personalization that made your handwritten love notes and little reminder stickies so much fun. If you want to combine the convenience of digital notes with the thoughtfulness of paper notes, check out the MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer.

MEMOBIRD is an ink-free thermal printer that lets you create paper notes on the fly. Just hook it up to any Wi-Fi network or pair it to your phone via Bluetooth, then use the corresponding app to send shopping lists, notes of encouragement or pictures to any MEMOBIRD.

It’s a fun way to communicate with family members who aren’t tech-savvy: If you place a MEMOBIRD in their home, you can send them cute handwritten notes no matter how far away you are. It’s also great for reminding your college-age kids that you’re thinking of them or sending an “I love you” message to your partner while you’re away.

Of course, you can also use MEMOBIRD to print out your own to-do lists and reminders — sometimes it’s nice to take a break from staring at your smartphone screen when you’re rushing to get everything done.

Better still, the MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer is on sale right now for $60 — that’s 25% off the full price of $80.

