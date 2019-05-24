Hero Images via Getty Images

Memorial Day weekend is basically the unofficial kickoff to summer — the time when most of us want to look and feel our best before weekend getaways, beach vacations and summer weddings.

If you’re not in the shape you want to be, now’s the time to get going, especially because we’ve spotted a lot of great fitness deals this weekend. You could opt for an expensive gym membership and force yourself to swing by before or after work each day, but it doesn’t always happen that way. If you’re looking for an easier, low-commitment way to get in shape, we’ve got eight deals to help you do just that from the comfort of your own home.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost will receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

A Fitterclub membership is basically like having a personal trainer and nutrition coach who lives in your TV, laptop and smartphone. Just fill out the simple questionnaire and you’ll receive videos and healthy recipes specifically tailored to you. It’s like the Netflix for getting in shape.

A five-year membership would normally cost you $600, but it’s currently on sale for just $39. Plus, with the code WEEKEND15, you can get an additional 15 percent off.

Fitterclub Personal Training: 5-Year Membership - $39



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

It may sound weird, but this machine uses gentle vibrations to help you burn calories while you’re lunging, squatting, planking or working on flexibility. Using it for just 10 minutes can give you a full-body workout.

The Whole Body Vibration Fitness Machine is just $200 — 55 percent off the usual price. Use code WEEKEND15 and get it for just $170.

Whole Body Vibration Fitness Machine - $200



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Jumping rope as a kid was a blast, but did you know it is also an excellent cardiovascular workout? This set has interchangeable ropes of various weights to increase the difficulty of your workout as you get more in shape. On its own, jumping rope will give you a full-body workout, but this set also features a companion app with a treasure trove of workouts, tutorials and challenges to give you that extra oomph.

The Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope Set is $67, down from $88. Use the code WEEKEND15 and take an extra 15 percent off the sale price.

FYI, HuffPost will receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope Set - $67



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

These portable discs are simple but effective. You can use them on pretty much any surface and for a variety of exercises to help strengthen your core without hurting your joints or tendons. Plus, you can bring them basically anywhere so you can work out on the go.

Get a two-pack for just $12, down 59 percent from the retail price. Use the code WEEKEND15 at checkout to get an additional 15 percent off.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

If your at-home workouts feel dull or ineffective, add this Aduro Sport Balance Board to enhance them. It’s kind of like balancing on a surfboard while you exercise. Use it as the foundation for a variety of exercises and you’ll quickly feel the difference in your core strength and balance.

It’s on sale for just $20 now, 50 percent off its usual price. Enter code WEEKEND15 at checkout to score an additional 15 percent off.

Aduro Sport Balance Board - $19.99



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

The OYO Personal Gym weighs just two pounds, yet produces up to 15 pounds of resistance, with 39 inches of extension. In other words, you can easily whip it out whenever you want to build muscle in your back, legs, and arms.

Get a total body workout at home every day for just $73, down from $100. Use the code WEEKEND15 and get it for just $62.

OYO Personal Gym SE - $73



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

If you own any kind of chair and have eight minutes to spare each day, this Bandu Chair Workout Systemcan help you get in shape. Seriously, that’s all you need to perform over 50 different resistance-based exercises at home, in a hotel room, or even at your desk.

Originally $32, the Bandu Chair Workout System is on sale now for $13. Knock off another 15 percent if you use the code WEEKEND15 at checkout.

Bandu Chair Workout System - $13



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

You don’t need to go to the gym in order to get the intensity of those resistance cable machines. This Resistance Door Gym attaches to any door to give you the same intense workout at home. You can set it up in seconds and train in full-body style, high-to-low, or bilaterally.

Usually $70, you can get a full-body workout in your own home with the Resistance Door Gym now for just $25. Use the code WEEKEND15 at checkout to save an extra 15 percent.

Resistance Door Gym - $25



See Deal