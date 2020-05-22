HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

ICYMI, Memorial Day is already here. Since most of us are spending more time at home than ever before, chances are you’re also tuning in to Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ a bit more than ever before, too.

It might be time to upgrade your viewing experience. Whether you’re quarantined with your partner and want to turn your bedroom into an at-home theater with a projector and screen, or are at home with the whole family and frequently find yourself fighting over who gets the remote, it might be time for some new gadgets to make life at home easier.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales going on this weekend on TVs and other tech for the home. Whether you’re looking to cut down on your electricity bill with a remote-controlled Nest thermostat, or just want some wireless earbuds that are more affordable than AirPods, there’s MDW tech deal out there for you.

You can score a tiny TV for your bedroom or mount a massive smart TV in your living room for everyone to watch. We found this 49-inch Sony TV for $200 off at Best Buy. It’s also a great time to snag some smart TV accessories for a steal, like this Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Echo bundle for just $80.

If you plan to be working from home for the foreseeable future, it might be worth investing in an on-sale computer monitor and headphones to make your home office more comfortable. We found these normally $150 JBL wireless Bluetooth headphones on sale for just $70 at B&H Photo.

