Memorial Day Weekend 2020 Sales On TVs, Headphones And Other Tech Deals

Save this Memorial Day weekend on smart TVs, computer monitors, headphones, projectors and other smart home accessories.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

ICYMI, Memorial Day is already here. Since most of us are spending more time at home than ever before, chances are you’re also tuning in to Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ a bit more than ever before, too.

It might be time to upgrade your viewing experience. Whether you’re quarantined with your partner and want to turn your bedroom into an at-home theater with a projector and screen, or are at home with the whole family and frequently find yourself fighting over who gets the remote, it might be time for some new gadgets to make life at home easier.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales going on this weekend on TVs and other tech for the home. Whether you’re looking to cut down on your electricity bill with a remote-controlled Nest thermostat, or just want some wireless earbuds that are more affordable than AirPods, there’s MDW tech deal out there for you.

You can score a tiny TV for your bedroom or mount a massive smart TV in your living room for everyone to watch. We found this 49-inch Sony TV for $200 off at Best Buy. It’s also a great time to snag some smart TV accessories for a steal, like this Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Echo bundle for just $80.

If you plan to be working from home for the foreseeable future, it might be worth investing in an on-sale computer monitor and headphones to make your home office more comfortable. We found these normally $150 JBL wireless Bluetooth headphones on sale for just $70 at B&H Photo.

Looking for even more savings? HuffPost Coupons has hundreds of promo codes just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Check out the best Memorial Day Weekend 2020 sales on TVs, headphones and other tech deals below:

1
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV
Amazon
Normally $170, on sale for $130 on Amazon.
2
TP-Link WiFi Extender
Amazon
Normally $30, on sale for $18 on Amazon.
3
JBL True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
B&H Photo
Normally $150, on sale for $70 at B&H Photo.
4
Sony 49-inch Class LED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Normally $750, on sale for $600 at Best Buy.
5
Portable Mini Projector
Amazon
Normally $199, on sale for $110 on Amazon.
6
Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation
The Home Depot
Normally $250, on sale for $200 at The Home Depot.
7
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
B&H Photo
Normally $160, on sale for $140 at B&H Photo.
8
TCL 55-inch 4K Smart QLED TV
B&H Photo
Normally $900, on sale for $550 at B&H Photo.
9
Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Best Buy
Normally $130, on sale for $99 at Best Buy.
10
Eero Pro Mesh WiFi System, 2nd Generation (3-pack)
Best Buy
Normally $500, on sale for $400 at Best Buy.
11
Dell 24-inch LED Computer Monitor
B&H Photo
Normally $370, on sale for $175 at B&H Photo.
12
4K Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot
Amazon
Normally $100, on sale for $80 on Amazon.
13
SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System
Best Buy
Normally $370, on sale for $250 at Best Buy.
14
LG 65-inch LED Smart 4K TV
Best Buy
Normally $1,200, on sale for $1,000 at Best Buy.
15
NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones
B&H Photo
Normally $60, on sale for $20 at B&H Photo.
16
Elite Screens 100-inch Manual Pull-Down Projector Screen
Amazon
Normally $105, on sale for $69 on Amazon.
17
Ring Floodlight Cam
Best Buy
Normally $250, on sale for $200 at Best Buy.
18
Epson PowerLite Home Theater Projector
B&H Photo
Normally $600, on sale for $450 at B&H Photo.
19
NETGEAR 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router
Amazon
Normally $150, on sale for $100 on Amazon.
20
Sony 85-inch 4K HD Smart LED TV With Alexa Compatibility
Amazon
Normally $2,500, on sale for $2,000 on Amazon.
