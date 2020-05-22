HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

perfectlab via Getty Images A vacuum might not be a sexy purchase, but it's an essential one.

We’re blown away that Memorial Day is already here, especially since most of us have spent the last couple of months hardly leaving the house. Whether you’re quarantined alone, with a partner, with a pet or with your family, you’ve probably found yourself needing to clean up around the house a lot more than usual.

From spilled cereal in a cramped kitchen to all that extra fur your pet is leaving behind from curling up on the couch with you, chances are you encounter multiple messes every week at home.

While all of that might suck, the good news is there are plenty of Memorial Day Weekend sales on vacuums that don’t blow, so you can spend less of the “quaran-time” cleaning up and more of it taking a fun online class, whipping up some recipes in your favorite restaurant cookbooks, or trying a new at-home workout.

If you’re worried about bringing a bulky vacuum into a small space, we’ve spotted plenty of slim stick vacuums that you can stash in a closet or mount on the wall. We even found a few robot vacuum that does the cleaning for you and can even be scheduled through your smart home device.

True deal hunters will enjoy this: The best vacuum deal we’ve probably seen so far is for this Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum that’s $100 off at The Home Depot.

