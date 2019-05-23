Flashpop via Getty Images

Wondering where to get a new SPF moisturizer on the cheap? Or need to swap to a waterproof mascara that’ll hold up during summer’s hottest days? If you’re in the market for a few inexpensive beauty finds, we’ve got you covered, because there are plenty of Memorial Day beauty sales going on that are worth browsing.

From Dermstore’s annual summer sale to markdowns at one of our favorite natural and organic beauty retailers, there are so many great discounts on makeup, skin care and hair care items this weekend.

Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best deals we’ve spotted for the occasion. Just be sure to check back as we’ll keep updating this list as the deals are announced. Plus, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

BEAUTY DEALS

Sephora

Sephora’s sale section is loaded with great deals on beauty and skin care, while Sephora’s daily beauty offers are worth browsing for time-sensitive offerings.

Dermstore

Get 20% off participating brands from Dermstore during its summer sale when you use code SUMMER at checkout from May 20 to May 28.

Ulta

Save up to 50% on new products every day during the Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event until June 1.

Credo

Get free shipping on all orders when you use code SUMMERLOVE at Credo.

The Better Skin Co.

Stila

Get an extra 30% off sale items from May 24 to May 27 at Stila.

Philosophy

Take $20 off your order of $50 or more when you use code MDW19 at Philosophy from May 23 to May 27.

Sigma

Save 25% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $30 at Sigma from May 23 to May 28.

Giorgio Armani Beauty

Get 20% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $75, spend over $200 for a complimentary makeup set from Giorgio Armani Beauty when you use code MAYSALE from May 21 to June 1.

Kat Von D

Save big on best-selling Kat Von D beauty products from May 24 to May 27.

The Detox Market