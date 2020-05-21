It’s a great time to stock up on sunscreen for all those afternoon walks you’ve been taking or master your WFH makeup look.

Fortunately, Sephora is having up to 50% off select products from brands like OLEHENRIKSON, Kiehl’s and Fenty Beauty. The best Sephora steal we’ve seen is this $170 Clarasonic cleansing brush that’s marked down to $118.

Looking to start a skin care routine or get everything you need for an at-home facial? Dermstore is also having its annual summer sale with up to 20% off select items from top-rated brands like Dermacologica, Harry Josh and Bioderma. One of the best Dermstore deals we’ve found is Sunday Riley Good Genes on sale for $97.

If you don’t know when you’ll get to go back to the salon next, it might be time to invest in a deep conditioning mask or styling tools to make the most of your longer locks. In that case, Ulta is still running its annual “Gorgeous Hair Event” with up to 50% off select hair care products from brands like Drybar, Biolage and Bed Head.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day weekend sales of 2020 on makeup, skin care and hair care.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.