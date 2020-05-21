HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Memorial Day 2020 is almost here, and while you might be spending it a little differently than planned, that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of all the amazing sales happening this weekend.
We’ve already spotted Memorial Day deals on bedding, mattresses on sale, and even a ton of summery markdowns at Zappos, but there’s an abundance of discounts from your favorite beauty brands and retailers like Sephora, Dermstore and Ulta.
It’s a great time to stock up on sunscreen for all those afternoon walks you’ve been taking or master your WFH makeup look.
Fortunately, Sephora is having up to 50% off select products from brands like OLEHENRIKSON, Kiehl’s and Fenty Beauty. The best Sephora steal we’ve seen is this $170 Clarasonic cleansing brush that’s marked down to $118.
Looking to start a skin care routine or get everything you need for an at-home facial? Dermstore is also having its annual summer sale with up to 20% off select items from top-rated brands like Dermacologica, Harry Josh and Bioderma. One of the best Dermstore deals we’ve found is Sunday Riley Good Genes on sale for $97.
If you don’t know when you’ll get to go back to the salon next, it might be time to invest in a deep conditioning mask or styling tools to make the most of your longer locks. In that case, Ulta is still running its annual “Gorgeous Hair Event” with up to 50% off select hair care products from brands like Drybar, Biolage and Bed Head.
So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day weekend sales of 2020 on makeup, skin care and hair care.
Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.
Looking for even more savings? HuffPost Coupons has hundreds of promo codes just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Check out the best Memorial Day 2020 sales on makeup, skin care and hair care that are happening now:
Take 20% off site wide when you use code HELLOSUMMER from May 20 to May 25.
Get up to 20% off top skin care and beauty brands like Sunday Riley and Dr. Dennis Gross with code SUMMER until May 27.
Save on all makeup and skin care sets at Glossier.
Get 25% off site wide and get a free gift with purchases $60+ from May 18 to May 31.
Take 40% off Lanolips Hydrating Lip Luminisers at Ulta.
Enjoy 20% off bestselling products and 25% off Christophe Robin, plus and extra 10% off with code SALEX5 from May 20 to May 26.
Take 20% off Lancome from May 18 to May 25.
Sephora
Get up to 50% off makeup, skin care and other select beauty finds at Sephora, including OLEHENRIKSEN, OUAI and Sunday Riley.
Get 25% off sitewide and 30% off Grow Gorgeous products, plus an extra 10% off with code SALEX10 from May 20 to May 26.
Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL, plus an extra 5% off with code SALEX5 from May 20 to May 26.
Save up to 50% on hair care essentials during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event going on now through May 30. Find deals on hair care like Chi hair tools, Drybar hair kits and Redken shampoo and conditioner.