Many of us think of Memorial Day weekend as a time to snag home items and take advantage of mattress sales and markdowns on appliances. But that doesn’t mean you’re limited to finding good deals on these big-ticket items.

If you’re not looking for big home purchases but instead simply want to get a new pair of sandals or spring dress for cheap, you’re in luck, because there are a ton of great Memorial Day weekend fashion sales on shoes, clothing, bags and accessories.

Below, we've rounded up a handful of the best deals we've spotted. Just be sure to check back, as we'll keep updating this list as deals are announced.

Take a look below:

FASHION DEALS

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is going on now, and you’ll get up to 50% off name brands like Madewell, Topshop and more now through June 2.

Anthropologie

Get an additional 40% off sale items May 23 to May 27.

Everlane

Everlane just added a bunch of new styles to its Choose What You Pay sections for men and women.

Zappos

Check Zappos sale section for deals on various sizes and styles beginning May 24.

Asos

Get 40% off fresh drops at Asos right now.

Keds

Get 25% off full-price items from May 23 to May 28.

RACHEL Rachel Roy

Get 40% off site-wide with code SUMMER40 at check May 24 to May 28.

Adrianna Papell

Get 20% off Adrianna Papell from May 25 to May 28.

Urban Outfitters

Save up to 50% on fashion from Urban Outfitters on May 27.

Old Navy

Get 50% off all tees, tanks, shorts and swim now through May 31.

Shopbop

Save up to 40% on thousands of styles like Ulla Johnson, Rag & Bone and Club Monaco starting on May 21.

Express

Take an extra 50% off clearance from Express.

Franco Sarto

Get 25% off at Franco Sarto with code fsmemorial25 May 23 to May 27.

Gaiam

True & Co.

Save 20% off sitewide with code BIGSALE at True & Co.

Chinese Laundry

Buy one, get one 50% off from Chinese Laundry with code BOGO50 May 22 to May 27.

Fossil

Take an extra 25% off sale styles with code READY25 from Fossil until May 27.

Peruvian Connection

Get free shipping and 20% off sale items May 23 to May 27.

eBags

Get 20% off at eBags May 24 to May 25.

Draper James

Get 40% off at Draper James May 24 to May 27.

Rag & Bone

Get 20% to 30% off at Rag & Bone now through May 27.

Lensabl

Take up to 20% off all lenses when you use code MDW from May 23 to May 31.

EyeBuyDirect

Get 20% off all frames and 30% off all lenses with code 20AND30 from EyeBuyDirect.

Reebok

Take $5 off any purchase, $10 off orders $85 or more and $20 off $100 or more with code SAVEMORE until May 31.

Net-A-Porter

Get up to 50% off on participating brands like Cult Gaia, Hunting Season and Prada from Net-A-Porter starting May 21.

