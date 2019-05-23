ViktorCap via Getty Images

Sales on couches, living room furniture, dining tables and bedroom furniture can be hard to come by most times of the year, but fortunately it’s not most times of the year. It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means there’s an overabundance of sales on furniture, mattresses, appliances and other home decor just ripe for the choosing. You just have to know where to look.

HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

IKEA

Save up to 20% on mattresses and outdoor furniture and 25% on baskets from IKEA from May 22 to June 2.

Anthropologie

Get 30% off full-priced home items at Anthropologie while the deal lasts.

World Market

Save up to 50% on all outdoor items like loungers, umbrellas, grills and furniture.

Houzz

Get up to 80% off home items, furniture and decor at Houzz through May 29.

Parachute

Get up to 20% off everything from Parachute from May 24 to May 26.

Wayfair

Save up to 70% on bedding, furniture and more from Wayfair now until May 28.

Joss & Main

Up to 80% off at Joss & Main May 22 to May 30.

Burrow

Save 10% off sitewide at Burrow as well as 15% off orders $1,400 and 20% off orders $2,500 from May 15 to May 27.

Serena & Lily

Get 20% off with code SUMMERPREP May 22 to May 28.

Birch Lane

15% off and free shipping with code HATSOFF at Birch Lane May 23 to May 28.

All Modern

Get up to 65% off furniture, decor and more from All Modern and sign up for an extra 15% off discount code starting on May 22.

Coddle

Take 20% off furniture when you use code MEMORIAL2019 from May 20 to May 27.

Lulu & Georgia

Save sitewide on Lulu & Georgia from May 21 to May 28: Get 15% off orders of $300 or more with code GOOD, get 20% off orders of $600 or more with code BETTER, get 25% off $900 or more with code BEST.

Snowe

Get a $50 gift card with your purchase of $300 or more from May 22 to May 27.

Hayneedle

Save up to 15% on outdoor patio sets, gardening and home with code YAY15 at Hayneedle until May 27.

Target

Take up to 30% of home and patio items and an extra 15% of select items when you use code HOME at Target.

MATTRESS DEALS

Nest

Get $100 to $200 off select mattresses and a free adjustable pillow from Nest from May 20 to June 3.

Allswell

Take 15% off mattresses with code SUMMER.

Bear Mattress

Save 20% off your entire purchase with code MD20 and 2 free Cloud pillows.

Brentwood Home

Get $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with code WAVES175.

Brooklyn Bedding

Save 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding.

Coddle

Take 20% off sitewide at Coddle with code MEMORIAL2019.

Eco Terra

Get $150 off all natural latex mattresses from Eco Terra.

IKEA

Save 20% off all mattresses over $150 from IKEA.

Latex For Less

Get $150 off all natural latex mattresses from Latex For Less.

Leesa

Take 15% off any mattress purchase + two free pillows from Leesa.

Mattress Firm Upgrade to a king size for the price of a queen; upgrade to a queen size for the price of a twin. Save up to $700 on mattress deals, and get a free adjustable base with a purchase of $500 or more at Mattress Firm.

Nectar Sleep Get $125 off a mattress and two free pillows with your Nectar Sleep purchase.

Nest Bedding Get $100 to $200 off select mattresses and a free easy breather adjustable pillow from Nest Bedding.

Parachute Take 20% off everything from Parachute, including their newly launched mattress from May 24 to May 27.

Plush Beds

Get $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses and two free organic latex pillows, sheet set and mattress protector from Plush Beds.

Sam’s Club

Save hundreds of dollars on mattress brands like Zinus, Beautyrest and Serta.

Sears

Save big on Simmons Beautyrest mattresses at Sears.

Serta

Get up to $600 in savings. When you purchase a Serta iComfort Mattress, get up to $200 in savings. Save up to $400 on a qualified Serta adjustable bed foundation.

Tempur-Pedic

Take $100 to $300 off select Tempur-Pedic mattress styles.

Walmart

Get the Lucid 10-inch firm gel memory foam mattress in size queen for $225 (normally $380).

APPLIANCES DEALS

WALMART: Save up to 40% on appliances

BEST BUY: Save up to 40% on appliances and get a $100 gift card with select purchases

HOME DEPOT: Save up to 40% on appliances

LOWE’S: Save up to 40% on appliances

