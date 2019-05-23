Sales on couches, living room furniture, dining tables and bedroom furniture can be hard to come by most times of the year, but fortunately it’s not most times of the year. It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means there’s an overabundance of sales on furniture, mattresses, appliances and other home decor just ripe for the choosing. You just have to know where to look.
Below, we've rounded up a handful of the best deals we've spotted for the occasion. Just be sure to check back as we'll keep updating this list as the deals are announced.
Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including Memorial Day weekend coupon codes.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
IKEA
Save up to 20% on mattresses and outdoor furniture and 25% on baskets from IKEA from May 22 to June 2.
Anthropologie
Get 30% off full-priced home items at Anthropologie while the deal lasts.
World Market
Save up to 50% on all outdoor items like loungers, umbrellas, grills and furniture.
Houzz
Get up to 80% off home items, furniture and decor at Houzz through May 29.
Parachute
Get up to 20% off everything from Parachute from May 24 to May 26.
Wayfair
Save up to 70% on bedding, furniture and more from Wayfair now until May 28.
Joss & Main
Up to 80% off at Joss & Main May 22 to May 30.
Burrow
Save 10% off sitewide at Burrow as well as 15% off orders $1,400 and 20% off orders $2,500 from May 15 to May 27.
Serena & Lily
Get 20% off with code SUMMERPREP May 22 to May 28.
Birch Lane
15% off and free shipping with code HATSOFF at Birch Lane May 23 to May 28.
All Modern
Get up to 65% off furniture, decor and more from All Modern and sign up for an extra 15% off discount code starting on May 22.
Coddle
Take 20% off furniture when you use code MEMORIAL2019 from May 20 to May 27.
Lulu & Georgia
Save sitewide on Lulu & Georgia from May 21 to May 28: Get 15% off orders of $300 or more with code GOOD, get 20% off orders of $600 or more with code BETTER, get 25% off $900 or more with code BEST.
Snowe
Get a $50 gift card with your purchase of $300 or more from May 22 to May 27.
Hayneedle
Save up to 15% on outdoor patio sets, gardening and home with code YAY15 at Hayneedle until May 27.
Target
Take up to 30% of home and patio items and an extra 15% of select items when you use code HOME at Target.
MATTRESS DEALS
Nest
Get $100 to $200 off select mattresses and a free adjustable pillow from Nest from May 20 to June 3.
Allswell
Take 15% off mattresses with code SUMMER.
Bear Mattress
Save 20% off your entire purchase with code MD20 and 2 free Cloud pillows.
Brentwood Home
Get $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with code WAVES175.
Brooklyn Bedding
Save 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding.
Coddle
Take 20% off sitewide at Coddle with code MEMORIAL2019.
DreamCloud
Get $200 off a DreamCloud mattress.
Eco Terra
Get $150 off all natural latex mattresses from Eco Terra.
IKEA
Save 20% off all mattresses over $150 from IKEA.
Latex For Less
Get $150 off all natural latex mattresses from Latex For Less.
Leesa
Take 15% off any mattress purchase + two free pillows from Leesa.
Mattress Firm
Upgrade to a king size for the price of a queen; upgrade to a queen size for the price of a twin. Save up to $700 on mattress deals, and get a free adjustable base with a purchase of $500 or more at Mattress Firm.
Nectar Sleep
Get $125 off a mattress and two free pillows with your Nectar Sleep purchase.
Nest Bedding
Get $100 to $200 off select mattresses and a free easy breather adjustable pillow from Nest Bedding.
Parachute
Take 20% off everything from Parachute, including their newly launched mattress from May 24 to May 27.
Plush Beds
Get $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses and two free organic latex pillows, sheet set and mattress protector from Plush Beds.
Sam’s Club
Save hundreds of dollars on mattress brands like Zinus, Beautyrest and Serta.
Sears
Save big on Simmons Beautyrest mattresses at Sears.
Serta
Get up to $600 in savings. When you purchase a Serta iComfort Mattress, get up to $200 in savings. Save up to $400 on a qualified Serta adjustable bed foundation.
Tempur-Pedic
Take $100 to $300 off select Tempur-Pedic mattress styles.
Walmart
Get the Lucid 10-inch firm gel memory foam mattress in size queen for $225 (normally $380).
Zinus
Take 15% off Zinus mattresses.
APPLIANCES DEALS
WALMART: Save up to 40% on appliances
- Save up to $400 on a Samsung 4K TV
- Find a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $219
- Get a Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $58
- Find this Eufy RoboVac Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $199
- Get this MobiCam Wi-Fi Video Monitor for half off
BEST BUY: Save up to 40% on appliances and get a $100 gift card with select purchases
- Save $70 on this Emerald Digital Air Fryer
- Find a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum for $100 off
- Get a Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave for $105 off
- Save $44 on a Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother
- Get a Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum for $120 off
- Find an LG French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator for $530 off
- Save $40 on a Dyson V7 Bagless Cordless Hand Vac
HOME DEPOT: Save up to 40% on appliances
- Get up to 40% off on select refrigerators and dishwashers
- Take up to 35% off select ranges, ovens, microwaves and coolers
- Save $60 on a Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Get a Dyson Ball Total Clean with Extra Tools for $364 off
- Take $52 off an iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
- Get up to 20% off on small kitchen appliances like an air fryer, stand mixer and more
LOWE’S: Save up to 40% on appliances
- Get up to 40% off on select refrigerators and ranges $396 or more
- Take up to 35% off on select washers, dryers and dishwashers $396 or more
- Find this Char-Broil Advantage Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for 15% off
- Save 50% on this International Home Atlantic 6-Piece Patio Conversation Set
HuffPost Store
Get 15% off gear and gadgets with code WEEKEND15.