Time Is Almost Up To Score The Best Furniture And Home Deals From Memorial Day Sales

It's your last chance to snag furniture, mattresses, rugs, cookware and more home goods all at a fraction of the usual price.
Memorial Day may be behind us, but loads of fabulous sales to refresh your living space are still happening. From rugs to bedding to furniture and cookware, we rounded up the best discounts from some of our favorite brands to help you bring some new life into your home this spring.

Whether you’re looking for yourself, getting someone a wedding gift or helping a family member stock a new apartment, these sales are great for snagging high quality home goods for a fraction of their usual price.

1
Amazon
30% off a Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker
Available in five colors, this wildly popular coffee maker is a must for anyone who wants to simplify their morning coffee routine while still getting barista-quality drinks from the comfort of home. Choose from four different cup sizes and enjoy perfect layers of crema on top of all your beverages. The Vertuo models also contain an automatic capsule ejection and storage so you can keep them in one place until it's time to recycle them. Through May 28, get 30% off on this must-have coffee machine.
Shop the sale at Amazon
2
Amazon
41% off Kasa's smart wi-fi outdoor dimmer plug
Through May 29, you can save on this ultra-popular smart plug exclusively for outdoor dimmable lights. This weather-ready plug makes it possible to remotely adjust the brightness of outdoor lights by using the Kasap app or a smart home device like Alexa or Google Assistant. Best of all, it's easy to use and will make life a whole lot easier.
Shop the sale at Amazon
3
Amazon
Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is a big-time fan favorite, so there’s a rush whenever it gets marked down. The classic green version that you’ve probably come to recognize is currently $98 at Amazon. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to spray, scrub and suction away dirt and stains, a handy 48-ounce tank capacity and an free 8-ounce bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaner. Reviewers say they also use this on upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share her at HuffPost, and this is the lowest price I remember seeing for it. Grab one now for up to 20% off through June 4.
Shop the sale at Amazon
4
Amazon
Enjoy up to 60% off nearly everything at West Elm
Now's the time to snag that mid-century modern credenza you've been drooling over and to replace your couch. West Elm is offering up to 60% off across their site, with living room furniture like this dreamy leather couch up to 30% off, outdoor furniture and dining furniture up to 40% off.
Shop the sale at West Elm
5
Solo Stove
Up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove (including $10 off this tabletop firepit)
City dwellers or anyone with little yard space will love this portable tabletop mini fire pit. It's about the size of a gallon of milk and runs on wood or pellets. Best of all, it's made with a 360-degree airflow system on the bottom that lets them get all the ambiance of a fire without irritating smoke in their eyes.

Save up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove and give your outdoor situation a major upgrade, just in time to enjoy it all summer long.

Shop the sale at Solo Stove$79.99 at Solo Stove (regularly $89.99)
6
Nordstrom
41% off some high-quality baking dishes (plus a ton of other markdowns at Nordstrom)
While it's known as a hot spot for designer clothes and beloved skincare, Nordstrom also has a strong selection of home goods on sale. Like this three-piece Staub baking dish set that can go in the dishwasher, microwave, broiler and oven (up to 572 degrees). It's made from vitreous glass porcelain with a durable enamel finish, that's highly scratch-resistant, so it will look brand new even after years of use.
Shop sale at Nordstrom
7
Amazon
25% off a Vitamix (!) and scores more discounts at Amazon
It comes as little surprise that Amazon is hosting a bunch of excellent sales for Memorial Day. Yet, even still, you'll be happy to see the deals on big-ticket home, furniture and kitchen items, like this professional-grade, self-cleaning Vitamix 5200 64-ounce blender.
Shop the sale at Amazon
8
Wayfair
20% off a cozy-looking patio set at Wayfair (and tons of other home and furniture discounts)
Enjoy up to 50% off outdoor and bedroom furniture, 60% off living room seating and 70% off area rugs during Wayfair's Memorial Day sale. The site is offering discounts on all sorts of home needs like lighting, major appliances, mattresses, vanities and bedding. Get ready for summer by upgrading your yard or deck set, like this swoon-worthy eight-person outdoor set with removable cushions you'll use all season.
Shop the sale at Wayfair
9
Target
20% off a customer-favorite pizza oven at Target (and tons of other deals, obviously)
Be the hostess with the mostess after checking out the sales Target is offering for Memorial Day. You'll find deals on their beloved bedding and home decor as well as kitchen appliances and outdoor needs like this cool Stoke 13-inch propane outdoor patio pizza oven with a weatherproof cover.
Shop the sale at Target
10
Amerisleep
$500 off Amerisleep's bestselling mattress (and plenty of great mattress and bedding deals)
Nobody has time for a bad night's sleep, which makes the sales at Amerisleep — an American-made mattress and bed company — even more enticing. Enjoy $500 off most mattress, like this Goldilocks-perfect medium AS3 mattress.
Shop the sale at Amerisleep
11
Tuft & Needle
Up to $700 on mattresses from Tuft & Needle
Until June 11, enjoy up to $700 off on mattresses and 20% off on bedding and accessories from Tuft & Needle. Enjoy their 100-night trial and 10-year limited warranty, when you snag their original mattress or the (pictured) mint mattress, which is designed for two sleepers and offers cooling and pressure relief for 20% off. Also refresh your bedding, pillows, mattress toppers, duvet inserts and quilts/throws for 20% off as well.
Shop the sale at Tuft & Needle
12
Serta
Up to $900 off a popular Serta mattress
Until June 3, save up to $900 on select mattresses and adjustable bases from Serta. Enjoy up to $500 off Serta's pressure-relieving and cooling iComfortECO mattress, made of up to 70% sustainable materials. You can also enjoy up to $400 on select adjustable bases or $100 off on select Serta Perfect Sleeper mattresses.
Shop the sale at Serta
13
Parachute
25% off everything at Parachute and 30% off bedding bundle
Parachute is well known for its bedding and linens, but I can't stop thinking about the brand's long-staple Egyptian cotton Percale bedding bundle that includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, duvet cover and a total of four pillowcases in eight colors in sizes twin to California King. Snag 25% off sitewide and 30% off all bedding and bath bundles.


Shop the sale at Parachute
14
Meyer Cookware
20% off a stainless-steel Dutch oven from Meyer Cookware
Smartly designed pieces that boast high quality without breaking the bank, the pots and pans from Meyer Cookware are now even more affordable, thanks to their Memorial Day sale that takes 20% off the entire sire. From May 23 to May 28, enjoy 20% off favorites like this heavy-duty stainless steel Dutch oven, that's designed to stop water from boiling over.
Shop the sale at Meyer
15
Purple
Up to $800 off Purple's bestselling mattresses
Give your sleep situation a major upgrade with a new mattress, like this beauty from Purple. This bestselling PurpleFlex mattress is supportive, comfy and made with durable materials, making it worth the financial investment. It's available in twin, full, queen and king.

Through June 3, save up to $800 on all mattresses and bases and get up to 20% off on pillows and bedding at Purple.
Shop the sale at Purple
16
Home Depot
20% off a bestselling propane grill and lots of other discounts at Home Depot
Whether you're looking to do some home renovations, need to stock up your tool kit or want to upgrade your major appliances, check out the Memorial Day sales from Home Depot, until May, 27. Many items you can buy online and then pick up at the store or have them delivery even the same day, for maximum convenience. We're eyeing this Nexgrill four-burner propane gas grill that's currently 20% off.
Shop the sale at Home Depot$199 at Home Depot (regularly $249)
17
BenchMade Modern
20% off a sleek recliner (and a lot more furniture) at BenchMade Modern
How chic is the BenchMade Modern Lily recliner? This is not your grandpa's recliner chair. With customizable fabric and finishes, you'll be able to give your space a major upgrade with the addition of this absolute beauty and, if you shop right now, save.

Get 20% off sitewide through May 28. These internet-beloved custom sofas and sectionals, upholstered beds, accent chairs, tables and more are as good as it gets. Best of all, every aesthetic is covered, wtih styles ranging from plush, cloud-like sofas to mid-century modern silhouettes. There’s something for everyone.
Shop the sale at BenchMade Modern
18
Open Spaces
Up to 40% off Open Spaces' stylish storage options
Is there anything more frustrating than the jumble of shoes and knick-knacks that live by a front door? Get organized and give your entryway a facelift with this beautiful Open Spaces entryway rack and bin bundle. Available in four colors, it'll keep your home nice and tidy and look absolutely fabulous while doing it. Best of all, it's on sale.

Save $36 on this cute bundle during the entire month of May. Then kick off Memorial Day weekend and save 40% off sitewide from May 23 through May 29.

Shop the sale at Open Spaces
19
Ruggable
Ruggable
Give your living space a major refresh with the addition of a beautiful new rug, like this one by Justina Blakeney, which is reminiscent of the beautiful shapes and colors of artist Hilma af Klint. It's a soft, beautiful rug that also happens to be water-resistant, stain-resistant and machine-washable. It's available in various sizes, so take advantage of Ruggable's Memorial Day sale and snag it while you can.

From May 23 through May 29, get up to 20% off sitewide with tiered savings. Get one rug for 15% off and two to more rugs to get 20% off when you use the code MDW24.
Shop the sale at Ruggable
20
Arhaus
20% off an elegant summer quilt and other bedroom goods at Arhaus
Is there anything more lush than a high-quality, luxurious blanket? This gorgeous Tulaya cotton quilt from Arhaus is an absolute dream and the perfect lightweight layer. It's breathable, soft-washed and expertly designed to feel as good as it looks. It's available in six colors and two sizes.

Through May 31, you can get this and other select products at Arhaus, including bedding, bedroom and outdoor items for 20% off.

Shop the sale at Arhaus
21
The Container Store
Up to 40% off a ton of bestsellers at The Container Store
If you need to get some organization done in your home, then you must check out The Container Store. From building out a closet to under-the-bed boxes and bathroom storage, they have you covered. Right now, you can buy one item and get 50% off select products.
Shop the sale at The Container Store
22
The Citizenry
20% off an editor-favorite linen bedding set (and more) at The Citizenry
This year, The Citizenry is having their biggest sale to date, offering 20% off sitewide through May 29. It includes their entire collection of gorgeous wares including rugs, furniture, bedding and even made-to-order furniture. Senior shopping writer Lourdes Uribe remains hopelessly devoted to this lavish linen set that includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases. It's available in 15 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
Shop the sale at The Citizenry
23
Vera Bradley
30% off stylish home accessories (like this plush throw blanket) at Vera Bradley
If you live for florals and other prints, don't skip the home furnishings from Vera Bradley. The site is offering 30% off almost everything, including these snuggly plush throw blankets. You can also find some adorable storage and organizing options,bedding and kitchen needs.
Shop the sale at Vera Bradley
