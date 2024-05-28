Time Is Almost Up To Score The Best Furniture And Home Deals From Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day may be behind us, but loads of fabulous sales to refresh your living space are still happening. From rugs to bedding to furniture and cookware, we rounded up the best discounts from some of our favorite brands to help you bring some new life into your home this spring.
Whether you’re looking for yourself, getting someone a wedding gift or helping a family member stock a new apartment, these sales are great for snagging high quality home goods for a fraction of their usual price.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
30% off a Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker
2
41% off Kasa's smart wi-fi outdoor dimmer plug
3
Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
4
Enjoy up to 60% off nearly everything at West Elm
5
Up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove (including $10 off this tabletop firepit)
6
41% off some high-quality baking dishes (plus a ton of other markdowns at Nordstrom)
7
25% off a Vitamix (!) and scores more discounts at Amazon
8
20% off a cozy-looking patio set at Wayfair (and tons of other home and furniture discounts)
9
20% off a customer-favorite pizza oven at Target (and tons of other deals, obviously)
10
$500 off Amerisleep's bestselling mattress (and plenty of great mattress and bedding deals)
11
Up to $700 on mattresses from Tuft & Needle
12
Up to $900 off a popular Serta mattress
13
25% off everything at Parachute and 30% off bedding bundle
14
20% off a stainless-steel Dutch oven from Meyer Cookware
15
Up to $800 off Purple's bestselling mattresses
16
20% off a bestselling propane grill and lots of other discounts at Home Depot
17
20% off a sleek recliner (and a lot more furniture) at BenchMade Modern
18
Up to 40% off Open Spaces' stylish storage options
19
Ruggable
20
20% off an elegant summer quilt and other bedroom goods at Arhaus
21
Up to 40% off a ton of bestsellers at The Container Store
22
20% off an editor-favorite linen bedding set (and more) at The Citizenry
23
30% off stylish home accessories (like this plush throw blanket) at Vera Bradley