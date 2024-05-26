The Best Furniture And Home Deals To Shop During Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day is almost upon us, with loads of fabulous sales to refresh your living space. From rugs to bedding to furniture and cookware, we rounded up the best discounts from some of our favorite brands to help you bring some new life into your home this spring.
Whether you’re looking for yourself, getting someone a wedding gift or helping a family member stock a new apartment, these sales are great for snagging high quality home goods for a fraction of their usual price.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
30% off a Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker
2
41% off Kasa's smart wi-fi outdoor dimmer plug
3
Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
4
Enjoy up to 60% off nearly everything at West Elm
5
Up to 30% off home decor, furniture, clothing and more at Anthropologie
6
Up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove (including $10 off this tabletop firepit)
7
41% off some high-quality baking dishes (plus a ton of other markdowns at Nordstrom)
8
25% off a Vitamix (!) and scores more discounts at Amazon
9
20% off a cozy-looking patio set at Wayfair (and tons of other home and furniture discounts)
10
20% off a customer-favorite pizza oven at Target (and tons of other deals, obviously)
11
$450 off Amerisleep's bestselling mattress (and plenty of great mattress and bedding deals)
12
Up to $700 on mattresses from Tuft & Needle
13
Up to $900 off a popular Serta mattress
14
Up to 25% off everything at Revival Rugs, including this ombre wool rug
15
25% off everything at Parachute and 30% off bedding bundle
16
20% off a stainless-steel Dutch oven from Meyer Cookware
17
Up to $400 off Purple's bestselling mattresses
18
Up to 40% off reader-favorite bidets (like this tricked-out one) from Tushy
19
25% off Hydros stylish filter pitchers
20
20% off a bestselling propane grill and lots of other discounts at Home Depot
21
20% off a sleek recliner (and a lot more furniture) at BenchMade Modern
22
Up to 40% off Open Spaces' stylish storage options
23
Ruggable
24
20% off an elegant summer quilt and other bedroom goods at Arhaus
25
15% off thoughtfully designed kids' furniture at Babyletto
26
Up to 40% off a ton of bestsellers at The Container Store
27
15% off a classic cast-iron skillet and everything else at Lodge
28
20% off an editor-favorite linen bedding set (and more) at The Citizenry
29
30% off stylish home accessories (like this plush throw blanket) at Vera Bradley