ShoppinghomesalesFurniture

The Best Furniture And Home Deals To Shop Before Memorial Day Ends

Snag furniture, mattresses, rugs, cookware and more home goods all at a fraction of the usual price.
By 

Staff Writer

A patio set from Wayfair on sale for Memorial Day
Wayfair
A patio set from Wayfair on sale for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is almost upon us, with loads of fabulous sales to refresh your living space. From rugs to bedding to furniture and cookware, we rounded up the best discounts from some of our favorite brands to help you bring some new life into your home this spring.

Whether you’re looking for yourself, getting someone a wedding gift or helping a family member stock a new apartment, these sales are great for snagging high quality home goods for a fraction of their usual price.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
41% off some high-quality baking dishes (plus a ton of other markdowns at Nordstrom)
While it's known as a hot spot for designer clothes and beloved skincare, Nordstrom also has a strong selection of home goods. This three-piece Staub baking dish set that can go in the dishwasher, microwave, broiler and oven (up to 572 degrees). It's made from vitreous glass porcelain with a durable enamel finish, that's highly scratch-resistant, so it will look brand new even after years of use.
Shop sale at Nordstrom
2
Amazon
25% off a Vitamix (!) and scores more discounts at Amazon
It comes as little surprise that Amazon is hosting a bunch of excellent sales for Memorial Day. Yet, even still, you'll be happy to see the deals on big-ticket home, furniture and kitchen items, like this professional-grade, self-cleaning Vitamix 5200 64-ounce blender.
Shop the sale at Amazon
3
Wayfair
20% off a cozy-looking patio set at Wayfair (and tons of other home and furniture discounts)
Enjoy up to 50% off outdoor and bedroom furniture, 60% off living room seating and 70% off area rugs during Wayfair's Memorial Day sale. The site is offering discounts on all sorts of home needs like lighting, major appliances, mattresses, vanities and bedding. Get ready for summer by upgrading your yard or deck set, like this swoon-worthy eight-person outdoor set with removable cushions you'll use all season.
Shop the sale at Wayfair
4
Target
20% off a customer-favorite pizza oven at Target (and tons of other deals, obviously)
Be the hostess with the mostess after checking out the sales Target is offering for Memorial Day. You'll find deals on their beloved bedding and home decor as well as kitchen appliances and outdoor needs like this cool Stoke 13-inch propane outdoor patio pizza oven with a weatherproof cover.
Shop the sale at Target
5
Amerisleep
$450 off Amerisleep's bestselling mattress (and plenty of great mattress and bedding deals)
Nobody has time for a bad night's sleep, which makes the sales at Amerisleep — an American-made mattress and bed company — even more enticing. Enjoy $450 off any mattress, like this Goldilocks-perfect medium AS3 mattress with code: AS450, 20% off pillows,mattress toppers,bamboo sheets and with code: MD20 and 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% upholstered bed frames with the purchase of a mattress, no code needed.
Shop the sale at Amerisleep
6
Tuft & Needle
20% off bestselling mattresses from Tuft & Needle
Until June 11, enjoy up to 27% off the mattresses, bedding and furniture selection of Tuft & Needle. Enjoy their 100-night trial and 10-year limited warranty, when you snag their original mattress or the (pictured) mint mattress, which is designed for two sleepers and offers cooling and pressure relief for 20% off. Also refresh your bedding, pillows, mattress toppers, duvet inserts and quilts/throws for 20% off as well.
Shop the sale at Tuft & Needle
7
Serta
Up to $500 off a popular Serta mattress
Until June 3, save up to $500 on Serta's pressure-relieving and cooling iComfortECO mattress, made of up to 70% sustainable materials. You can also enjoy up to $400 on select adjustable bases or $100 off on select Serta Perfect Sleeper mattresses.
Shop the sale at Serta
8
Revival Rugs
Up to 25% off everything at Revival Rugs, including this ombre wool rug
This Dawn ombre wool rug at Revival Rugs is just one lovely example of the brand's stunning selection. It's made with soft, luxurious fabric that is as durable as it is beautiful. Capture that morning light in your rug and put a smile on your face every day.

This year, Revival is offering their largest scaled discounts yet, ranging from 10% to 25% off depending on how much you spend.
Shop the sale at Revival Rugs
9
Parachute
20% off this bedding bundle at Parachute (and everything else on the brand's site)
Parachute is well known for its bedding and linens, but I can't stop thinking about the brand's long-staple Egyptian cotton Percale bedding bundle that includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, duvet cover and a total of four pillowcases in eight colors in sizes twin to California King. From May 20 through May 23, you can enjoy 20% off sitewide plus an additional 20% off sale items. On May 24, snag 20% off sitewide, an additional 20% off sale items plus 30% off all bedding and bath bundles. From May 25 through May 27, get 25% off sitewide and an additional 25% off sale items.


Shop the sale at Parachute
10
Meyer Cookware
20% off a stainless-steel Dutch oven from Meyer Cookware
Smartly designed pieces that boast high quality without breaking the bank, the pots and pans from Meyer Cookware are now even more affordable, thanks to their Memorial Day sale that takes 20% off the entire sire. From May 23 to May 28, enjoy 20% off favorites like this heavy-duty stainless steel Dutch oven, that's designed to stop water from boiling over.
Shop the sale at Meyer
11
Purple
Up to $800 off Purple's bestselling mattresses
Give your sleep situation a major upgrade with a new mattress, like this beauty from Purple. This bestselling mattress is supportive, comfy and made with durable materials, making it worth the financial investment. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king and split king sizing.

Through June 3, save up to $800 on all mattresses and bases (except for the PurpleFlex) and get up to 20% off on pillows and bedding at Purple.
Shop the sale at Purple
12
Tushy
Up to 40% off reader-favorite bidets (like this tricked-out one) from Tushy
Give your buns the royal treatment with this electric bidet seat from Tushy. It has a heated seat and temperature control for the bidet water and even a bum dryer, with a sleek remote to keep you totally in control. Both elongated and round toilet bowl shapes are available. The Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet boasts close to 10,000 5-star reviews, is widely loved and is just what you need to hop on the bidet train.

Save up to 40% off on all bidets and bundles at Tushy from May 17 through May 28.
Shop the sale at Tushy
13
Hydros
24% off Hydros stylish filter pitchers
Stylish enough to be on display or be used for serving, this 64-ounce BPA-free plastic water filter pitcher from Hydros is perfect for the family, delivering refreshing, filtered water that you can trust is up to your standards. It's available in four colors.

Get 25% off sitewide from May 24 through May 27.

Shop the sale at Hydros
14
Home Depot
20% off a bestselling propane grill and lots of other discounts at Home Depot
Whether you're looking to do some home renovations, need to stock up your tool kit or want to upgrade your major appliances, check out the Memorial Day sales from Home Depot. Many items you can buy online and then pick up at the store or have them delivery even the same day, for maximum convenience. We're eyeing this Nexgrill four-burner propane gas grill that's currently 20% off.
Shop the sale at Home Depot$199 at Home Depot (regularly $249)
15
BenchMade Modern
20% off a sleek recliner (and a lot more furniture) at BenchMade Modern
How chic is the BenchMade Modern Lily recliner? This is not your grandpa's recliner chair. With customizable fabric and finishes, you'll be able to give your space a major upgrade with the addition of this absolute beauty and, if you shop right now, save.

Get 20% off sitewide through May 28. These internet-beloved custom sofas and sectionals, upholstered beds, accent chairs, tables and more are as good as it gets. Best of all, every aesthetic is covered, wtih styles ranging from plush, cloud-like sofas to mid-century modern silhouettes. There’s something for everyone.
Shop the sale at BenchMade Modern
16
Open Spaces
$36 off Open Spaces' stylish storage bundle
Is there anything more frustrating than the jumble of shoes and knick-knacks that live by a front door? Get organized and give your entryway a facelift with this beautiful Open Spaces entryway rack and bin bundle. Available in four colors, it'll keep your home nice and tidy and look absolutely fabulous while doing it. Best of all, it's on sale.

Save $36 on this cute bundle during the entire month of May. Then kick off Memorial Day weekend and save 40% off sitewide from May 23 through May 29.

Shop the sale at Open Spaces
17
Arhaus
20% off an elegant summer quilt and other bedroom goods at Arhaus
Is there anything more lush than a high-quality, luxurious blanket? This gorgeous Tulaya cotton quilt from Arhaus is an absolute dream and the perfect lightweight layer. It's breathable, soft-washed and expertly designed to feel as good as it looks. It's available in six colors and two sizes.

Through May 31, you can get this and other select products at Arhaus, including bedding, bedroom and outdoor items for 20% off.

Shop the sale at Arhaus
18
Babyletto
15% off thoughtfully designed kids' furniture at Babyletto
Senior shopping writer Lourdes Uribe and her wife recently purchased this Babyletto Gelato dresser for their soon-to-arrive newborn and they're are already very pleased with both how functional and attractive it is. The drawers are roomy and glide easily, and the diaper changing station on top is roomy.

The brand's entire lineup is a great option for parents looking to outfit their kids' space in elegant, well-made furnishings. Their wares aren't cheap, but from May 22 through May 27, shoppers can save 15% off orders of $800 or more.
Shop the sale at Babyletto
19
The Container Store
Up to 40% off a ton of bestsellers at The Container Store
If you need to get some organization done in your home, then you must check out The Container Store. From building out a closet to under-the-bed boxes and bathroom storage, they have you covered. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 40% off a slew of bestsellers. In addition, from May 24 through May 27, you can buy one item and get 50% off select products.
Shop the sale at The Container Store
20
Lodge
15% off a classic cast-iron skillet and everything else at Lodge
Every home cook needs a good cast iron skillet and no one does it quite like Lodge. This iconic piece of cookware does it all, from searing to roasting and beyond. This 12-inch skillet is a must for all kitchens and comes with a silicone safety handle.

Take advantage of the brand's Memorial Day sales to save 15% off sitewide from May 25 through May 27 with the code SKILLETSUMMER.
Shop the sale at Lodge
21
The Citizenry
20% off an editor-favorite linen bedding set (and more) at The Citizenry
This year, The Citizenry is having their biggest sale to date, offering 20% off sitewide through May 29. It includes their entire collection of gorgeous wares including rugs, furniture, bedding and even made-to-order furniture. Senior shopping writer Lourdes Uribe remains hopelessly devoted to this lavish linen set that includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, one duvet cover and four pillowcases. It's available in 15 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
Shop the sale at The Citizenry
22
Vera Bradley
30% off stylish home accessories (like this plush throw blanket) at Vera Bradley
If you live for florals and other prints, don't skip the home furnishings from Vera Bradley. The site is offering 30% off almost everything, including these snuggly plush throw blankets. You can also find some adorable storage and organizing options,bedding and kitchen needs.
Shop the sale at Vera Bradley
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING