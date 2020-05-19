Food & Drink

Memorial Day Menu: The Best Recipes To Cook This Long Weekend

More than 40 recipes for summery burgers, steaks, grilled chicken, potato salad, pasta salad and all the fixings.

Your Memorial Day celebration may look a little different this year due to social distancing rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean your cookout has to be any less delicious. In fact, it can be even better.

Take this opportunity to mix things up and try some new recipes. Without the pressure to please a huge crowd, you’re free to experiment to your heart’s content. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite burgers, veggie burgers, grilled chicken, seafood, potato salads, pasta salads, baked beans and other cookout favorites that you’ve been longing to make.

Try something new and have a safe and memorable holiday!

1
Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger
Foodie Crush
Get the Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger recipe from Foodie Crush
2
Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa recipe from Half Baked Harvest
3
Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers
Feed Me Phoebe
Get the Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers recipe from Feed Me Phoebe
4
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Foodie Crush
Get the Portobello Mushroom Burger recipe from Foodie Crush
5
Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers
Minimalist Baker
Get the Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers recipe from Minimalist Baker
6
Lemony Roasted Potato Salad
Bev Cooks
Get the Lemony Roasted Potato Salad recipe by Bev Cooks
7
Simple Vegan Potato Salad
Minimalist Baker
Get the Simple Vegan Potato Salad recipe from Minimalist Baker
8
Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest
9
Kale Caesar Pasta Salad
Foodie Crush
Get the Kale Caesar Pasta Salad recipe from Foodie Crush
10
Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad recipe from Gimme Some Oven
11
Grilled Summer Detox Salad
Pinch of Yum
Get the Grilled Summer Detox Salad recipe from Pinch of Yum
12
Our Favorite Baked Beans
How Sweet Eats
Get the Our Favorite Baked Beans recipe from How Sweet Eats
13
Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken recipe from Half Baked Harvest
14
Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers With Yogurt Sauce
How Sweet It Is
Get the Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers with Yogurt Sauce recipe from How Sweet It Is
15
Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms
Simply Recipes
Get the Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms recipe from Simply Recipes
16
Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
Bev Cooks
Get the Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad recipe from Bev Cooks
17
Grilled Pineapple Skewers
Cookie And Kate
Get the Grilled Pineapple Skewers recipe from Cookie + Kate
18
Grilled Swordfish With Smoked Paprika And Herbed Fruit Salsa
Foodie Crush
Get the Grilled Swordfish with Smoked Paprika and Herbed Fruit Salsa recipe from Foodie Crush
19
Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings
Spicy Southern Kitchen
Get the Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen
20
Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos
Pinch of Yum
Get the Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos recipe from Pinch of Yum
21
Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs recipe from Half Baked Harvest
22
Grilled London Broil
Spicy Southern Kitchen
Get the Grilled London Broil recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen
23
Grilled Potato Salad Recipe With Black Garlic Vinaigrette And Dill Cream
Feasting at Home
Get the Grilled Potato Salad Recipe with Black Garlic Vinaigrette and Dill Cream recipe from Feasting at Home
24
Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta
Bev Cooks
Get the Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta recipe from Bev Cooks
25
Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks With Asian Gremolata
Foodie Crush
Get the Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks with Asian Gremolata recipe from Foodie Crush
26
Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp recipe from Half Baked Harvest
27
Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds
Slim Palate
Get the Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds recipe from Slim Palate
28
Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers With Halloumi
Naturally Ella
Get the Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers with Halloumi recipe from Naturally Ella
29
Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers
Simply Recipes
Get the Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers recipe from Simply Recipes
30
Grilled Caprese Skewers
Foodie Crush
Get the Grilled Caprese Skewers recipe from Foodie Crush
31
Grilled Polish Sausage
Simply Recipes
Get the Grilled Polish Sausage recipe from Simply Recipes
32
Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish
Feasting at Home
Get the Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish recipe from Feasting at Home
33
Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers recipe from Half Baked Harvest
34
Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese
How Sweet It Is
Get the Grilled Corn with Bacon Butter and Cotija Cheese recipe from How Sweet It Is
35
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken
Foodie Crush
Get the Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken recipe from Foodie Crush
36
Bacon Wrapped Grilled Peaches With Balsamic Glaze
Foodie Crush
Get the Bacon Wrapped Grilled Peaches with Balsamic Glaze recipe from Foodie Crush
37
Barbecued Chicken On The Grill
Simply Recipes
Get the Barbecued Chicken on the Grill recipe from Simply Recipes
38
Grilled Salmon Fillet With Cucumber Dill Sauce
Foodie Crush
Get the Grilled Salmon Fillet with Cucumber Dill Sauce recipe from Foodie Crush
39
Garlicky Grilled Shrimp
The Clever Carrot
Get the Garlicky Grilled Shrimp recipe from The Clever Carrot
40
Grilled Chicken Breasts With Chive Herb Butter
Foodie Crush
Get the Grilled Chicken Breasts with Chive Herb Butter recipe from Foodie Crush
41
Barbeque Pork Ribs With Magic Dust
Foodie Crush
Get the Barbeque Pork Ribs with Magic Dust recipe from Foodie Crush
Pasta Salads
Food and Cookingpotato saladveggie burgerpasta saladrecipies