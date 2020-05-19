Your Memorial Day celebration may look a little different this year due to social distancing rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean your cookout has to be any less delicious. In fact, it can be even better.
Take this opportunity to mix things up and try some new recipes. Without the pressure to please a huge crowd, you’re free to experiment to your heart’s content. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite burgers, veggie burgers, grilled chicken, seafood, potato salads, pasta salads, baked beans and other cookout favorites that you’ve been longing to make.
Try something new and have a safe and memorable holiday!
1
Bacon Double Cheddar Cheeseburger
Foodie Crush
2
Brie-Stuffed Burgers with Sweet Chili Corn Salsa
Half Baked Harvest
3
Cauliflower Sweet Potato Burgers
Feed Me Phoebe
4
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Foodie Crush
5
Smoky Black Bean Beet Burgers
Minimalist Baker
6
Lemony Roasted Potato Salad
Bev Cooks
7
Simple Vegan Potato Salad
Minimalist Baker
8
Everything But The Kitchen Sink Pasta Salad
Half Baked Harvest
9
Kale Caesar Pasta Salad
Foodie Crush
10
Lemony Artichoke Pasta Salad
Gimme Some Oven
11
Grilled Summer Detox Salad
Pinch of Yum
12
Our Favorite Baked Beans
How Sweet Eats
13
Lemon And Oregano Grilled Chicken
Half Baked Harvest
14
Chili Garlic Chicken Skewers With Yogurt Sauce
How Sweet It Is
15
Grilled Flank Steak With Mushrooms
Simply Recipes
16
Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
Bev Cooks
17
Grilled Pineapple Skewers
Cookie And Kate
18
Grilled Swordfish With Smoked Paprika And Herbed Fruit Salsa
Foodie Crush
19
Grilled Brats with Southern Toppings
Spicy Southern Kitchen
20
Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos
Pinch of Yum
21
Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs
Half Baked Harvest
22
Grilled London Broil
Spicy Southern Kitchen
23
Grilled Potato Salad Recipe With Black Garlic Vinaigrette And Dill Cream
Feasting at Home
24
Grilled Summer Vegetable Bruschetta
Bev Cooks
25
Grilled Teriyaki Cauliflower Steaks With Asian Gremolata
Foodie Crush
26
Honey Garlic Korean BBQ Grilled Shrimp
Half Baked Harvest
27
Grilled Romaine With Toasted Almonds
Slim Palate
28
Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers With Halloumi
Naturally Ella
29
Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers
Simply Recipes
30
Grilled Caprese Skewers
Foodie Crush
31
Grilled Polish Sausage
Simply Recipes
32
Nicoise Salad With Grilled Fish
Feasting at Home
33
Coconut Honey Lime Filipino Chicken Adobo Skewers
Half Baked Harvest
34
Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese
How Sweet It Is
35
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken
Foodie Crush
36
Bacon Wrapped Grilled Peaches With Balsamic Glaze
Foodie Crush
37
Barbecued Chicken On The Grill
Simply Recipes
38
Grilled Salmon Fillet With Cucumber Dill Sauce
Foodie Crush
39
Garlicky Grilled Shrimp
The Clever Carrot
40
Grilled Chicken Breasts With Chive Herb Butter
Foodie Crush
41
Barbeque Pork Ribs With Magic Dust
Foodie Crush
Pasta Salads