There Are Plenty Of Memorial Day Sales Still Happening, But You Don't Have Much Longer To Shop The Best Ones

Bargain shoppers are in luck because some of the year’s most fabulous deals have just landed. It’s time to kick off the summer season with the best Memorial Day sales that our favorite retailers have to offer.
Whether you’re looking to restock your makeup bag with skin care essentials or need to give your home a refresh, we’ve got you covered.
Below, we’ve rounded up a veritable one-stop shop of your favorite brands and retailers, all in one handy little list. Keep scrolling to check out this year’s Memorial Day deals across all major categories, including home, kitchen, beauty and style.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.