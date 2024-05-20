ShoppingBeautyStylehome

These Are The Best Memorial Day Sales On The Entirety Of The Internet

Major discounts on items like the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, Baggu luggage, Parachute bedding, JBL headphones, mattresses and more.
Bargain shoppers are in luck because some of the year’s most fabulous deals have just landed. It’s time to kick off the summer season with the best Memorial Day sales that our favorite retailers have to offer.

Whether you’re looking to restock your makeup bag with skin care essentials or need to give your home a refresh, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up a veritable one-stop shop of your favorite brands and retailers, all in one handy little list. Keep scrolling to check out this year’s Memorial Day deals across all major categories, including home, kitchen, beauty and style.

HuffPost Reader Favorites

1
The Citizenry
20% off an editor-favorite linen bedding set (and more) at The Citizenry
This year, The Citizenry is having their biggest sale to date, offering 20% off sitewide through May 29. It includes their entire collection of gorgeous wares including rugs, furniture, bedding and even made-to-order furniture.

I remain hopelessly devoted to the linen sheet sets. I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to the lavish linen set pictured here. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in your bedroom; you'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 15 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king. Save on this bundle while you still can.
Shop the sale at The Citizenry
2
NuFace
20% off a NuFace starter kit and other skin care favorites from NuFace
I will never stop raving about my NuFace Trinity — it's a cult fave among beauty devotees and HuffPost readers, with good reason. As noted above, it's an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Start on the lowest of five levels, if you need, and work your way up. The starter kit includes the Trinity device and the activating gel, which is just what you need to get going.

From May 22 through May 28, get 20% off the Last Chance collection with code SAVE20.
Shop the sale at NuFace
3
Old Navy
50% off a gauzy cotton top (and almost everything else) at Old Navy
From May 24 through May 27, get 50% off almost everything both in-store and online at Old Navy, including this crinkle gauze button-down top. This bestselling, breezy, lightweight and chic layer is going to be your summer time savior. It's available in six lovely colors in regular, tall and petites in sizes XS-4X.
Shop the sale at Old Navy
4
Tushy
Tushy
Give your buns the royal treatment with this electric bidet seat from Tushy. It has a heated seat and temperature control for the bidet water and even a bum dryer, with a sleek remote to keep you totally in control. Both elongated and round toilet bowl shapes are available. The Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet is widely loved and is just what you need to hop on the bidet train.

Save up to 40% off on all bidets and bundles at Tushy through May 28.
Shop the sale at Tushy
5
Vionic
30% off Vionic's Kimmie sneaker and more comfortable-chic footwear
Shoppers can enjoy 30% off select styles through May 27 when shopping at Vionic. From sneakers to sandals, dress shoes and more, no other brand is quite as supportive and comfy as Vionic. Find out why HuffPost readers love this high-quality, dependable footwear brand and save.

The Kimmie sneaker is just what you need to feel comfortable and cute during your summer travels and beyond. This sweet slip-on is casual but has a refined and super soft suede fabrication that looks as good as it feels. It's available in 3 colors in sizes 5-13.
Shop the sale at Vionic
6
R.E.I.
25% off a Lifestraw and up to 30% off everything else at R.E.I.
While it may seem like a niche product, a personal Lifestraw water filter is something just about everyone could use. It’s convenient, portable and an easy way to give everyone in your family peace of mind. While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers nad campers especially. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water — making it well worth the price tag.

Along with the straw, you can get up to 30% off during R.E.I.'s biggest sale of the year, happening through May 27.
Shop the sale at R.E.I.
7
Elemis
20% off a universally beloved cleansing balm (and other bestsellers at Elemis)
The Elemis Pro-collagen cleansing balm is beloved by HuffPost editors and readers alike. I've long been hooked on this rich, butty soft cleanser. The texture is wholly unique and utterly delectable. The soft consistency starts off like a rich, thick oil and slowly melts into the skin, dissolving makeup, grime and impurities. Eventually, it takes on the consistency of a cleansing milk, so by the time I wash it off, my skin is as clean as can be while still feeling hydrated, smooth and healthy. I like to massage the balm into my face for up to a minute to really let it sink into my pores to get all the gunk out and soak up the balm’s nourishing ingredients. It’s formulated with fatty acids that can help to improve skin elasticity and moisture retention, and the brand says its starfish and elderberry oils help soothe irritation and smooth out the complexion.

From May 22 through May 28, Elemis is offering 20% off sitewide on their best-selling skin care plus a a free seven-piece travel skin care set on orders over $100 with the code MDW20.
Shop the sale at Elemis
8
SodaStream
30% off everything at SodaStream (including this starter kit that comes in a bunch of stylish colors)
If you're a seltzer lover, it is time to invest in your own SodaStream. The SodaStream Art sparkling water maker is designed with an easy-to-use lever that is customizable and has a cute retro design. It's available in four colors so you can get one to match your decor while enjoying a never-ending supply of bubbly water.

From May 23 through May 30, get 30% off sitewide (excluding gas) with the code MEMORIAL30.
Shop the sale at SodaStream
9
Amazon
Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is a big-time fan favorite, so there’s a rush whenever it gets marked down. The classic green version that you’ve probably come to recognize is currently $98 at Amazon. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to spray, scrub and suction away dirt and stains, a handy 48-ounce tank capacity and an free 8-ounce bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaner. Reviewers say they also use this on upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share her at HuffPost, and this is the lowest price I remember seeing for it. Grab one now for up to 20% off through June 4.
$98.59 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
10
Hanna Andersson
Up to 50% off some reader-favorite kids' PJs from Hanna Andersson
How cute are these short-sleeve cotton jammies from Hanna Andersson? They're made with ultra-soft, breathable cotton fabric that is hypoallergenic, eczema-friendly, and seam-free, so your kids can rest comfortably while looking absolutely adorable. They're available in a range of patterns and colors in sizes 2-16.

Through May 27, get up to 50% off every single item sitewide. From May 21 through May 22, enjoy an extra 20% off clearance items with the code that will be listed on the site.
Shop the sale at Hanna Andersson
11
Allbirds
20% off Allbirds' comfortable and stylish Tree Breezers (and other summer styles)
Finally, a pair of ballet flats that won't make your feet smell and are comfortable to wear all day long thanks to the brand's proprietary knit blend that's ultra-soft and breathable, plus a flexible, bouncy sole that conforms to your movements. These breezy and machine-washable Tree Breezer flats come in 15 colors and women's sizes 5-11. These are one of our readers' favorite flats, and it's easy to see why!

Whether you're looking for a new pair of flats or want some sneakers or perhaps a fresh pair of walking shoes, Allbirds has you covered. You can save 20% off select styles right now.
Shop the sale at Allbirds
12
Parachute
A rotating discount on Parachute's bestselling cloud-like robe (and all of its high-quality bedding)
Parachute is well known for its bedding and linen, but I can't stop thinking about the brand's Cloud robe. There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It's a great alternative for people who prefer natural materials and don't want heavy winter robe. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X.

Through May 23, you can enjoy 20% off sitewide plus an additional 20% off sale items. On May 24, snag 20% off sitewide, an additional 20% off sale items plus 30% off all bedding and bath bundles. From May 25 through May 27, get 25% off sitewide and an additional 25% off sale items.


Shop the sale at Parachute
13
Amazon
41% off Kasa's smart wi-fi outdoor dimmer plug
Through May 29, you can save 41% on this ultra-popular smart plug exclusively for outdoor dimmable lights. This weather-ready plug makes it possible to remotely adjust the brightness of outdoor lights by using the Kasap app or a smart home device like Alexa or Google Assistant. Best of all, it's easy to use and will make life a whole lot easier.
$17.65 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
14
Lodge
15% off a classic cast-iron skillet and everything else at Lodge
Every home cook needs a good cast iron skillet, and no one does it quite like Lodge. This iconic piece of cookware does it all, from searing to roasting and beyond. This 12-inch skillet is a must for all kitchens, and comes with a silicone safety handle.

Take advantage of the brand's Memorial Day sales to save 15% off sitewide from May 25 through May 27 with the code SKILLETSUMMER.
Shop the sale at Lodge

Home

1
Purple
Up to $800 Purple's flagship mattress (and more)
Give your sleep situation a major upgrade with a new mattress, like this beauty from Purple. This bestselling mattress is supportive, comfy and made with durable materials, making it worth the financial investment. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king and split king sizing.

Through June 3, save up to $800 on all mattresses and bases (except for the PurpleFlex) and get up to 20% off on pillows and bedding at Purple.
Shop the sale at Purple
2
Arhaus
20% off an elegant summer quilt and other bedroom goods at Arhaus
Is there anything more lush than a high-quality, luxurious blanket? This gorgeous Tulaya cotton quilt from Arhaus is an absolute dream and the perfect lightweight layer. It's breathable, soft-washed and expertly designed to feel as good as it looks. It's available in six colors and two sizes.

Through May 31, you can get this and other select products at Arhaus, including bedding, bedroom and outdoor items for 20% off.
Shop the sale at Arhaus
3
Lulu and Georgia
Some sculptural woven vases (and everything else) for 30% off at Lulu and Georgia
Through May 28, get 20% off sitewide on all items at Lulu and Georgia including this gorgeous Lilia decorative floor vase. Available in three sizes, it's a sculptural decor piece that will add a natural textural element and a flash of drama to any room.
Shop the sale at Lulu and Georgia
4
Ban.do
30% off a popular Baggu travel bag and so much more at Ban.do
The Baggu Cloud carry-on bag is the perfect combination of a weekender bag and carry-on. It's incredibly versatile, and can be used for everything from travel to groceries and even as a diaper bag. I love it's packable design, classically soft Baggu fabric and simple silhouette. It's almost suspiciously feather-light, at a mere 20 ounces and made with recycled heavyweight nylon that is designed to withstand tears and a carry surprising amount of weight, without dragging you down. It has a roomy interior, two large exterior pockets, a detachable interior zip pouch, a top zip closure and a trolley sleeve so you can slip it over the handle of other luggage pieces — an essential feature for a carry-on bag, in my opinion. And since it folds down to a small square, you can pack it away when it’s not in use. It doesn’t get much more convenient than that.

You can get this, and everything else at Ban.do, for 30% off during their sitewide sale from May 22 through May 29.
Shop the sale at Ban.do
5
Open Spaces
$36 off Open Spaces' stylish storage bundle
Is there anything more frustrating than the jumble of shoes and knick-knacks that live by a front door? Get organized and give your entryway a facelift with this beautiful Open Spaces entryway rack and bin bundle. Available in four colors, it'll keep your home nice and tidy and look absolutely fabulous while doing it. Best of all, it's on sale.

Save $36 on this cute bundle during the entire month of May. Then kick off Memorial Day weekend and save 40% off sitewide from May 23 through May 29.

Shop the sale at Open Spaces
6
BenchMade Modern
20% off a sleek, customizable recliner (and everything else at BenchMade Modern)
How chic is the BenchMade Modern Lily recliner? This is not your grandpa's recliner chair. With customizable fabric and finishes, you'll be able to give your space a major upgrade with the addition of this absolute beauty and, if you shop right now, save.

Get 20% off sitewide through May 28. These internet-beloved custom sofas and sectionals, upholstered beds, accent chairs, tables and more are as good as it gets. Best of all, every aesthetic is covered, wtih styles ranging from plush, cloud-like sofas to mid-century modern silhouettes. There’s something for everyone.
Shop the sale at BenchMade Modern
7
Amazon
Over 40% off a highly-rated bidet attachment
Been curious about a bidet attachment? There's no time like the present to try one out, especially when the Bio Bidet is over 40% off. Save nearly $60 when you shop this popular bidet attachment through June 3. It's easy-to-use thanks to a control knob that adjusts water pressure and simple installation.

$34.23 at Amazon (regularly $59)
8
Solo Stove
Up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove (including $10 off this tabletop firepit)
City dwellers or anyone with little yard space will love this portable tabletop mini fire pit. It's about the size of a gallon of milk and runs on wood or pellets. Best of all, it's made with a 360-degree airflow system on the bottom that lets them get all the ambiance of a fire without irritating smoke in their eyes.

Through May 27, save up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove and give your outdoor situation a major upgrade, just in time to enjoy it all summer long.



Shop the sale at Solo Stove
9
Papier
15% off photo books and stationery at Papier (including these stylish thank-you cards)
I'm always on the hunt for great stationery, especially thank you cards — and Papier makes it easy to find elegant, gorgeous options. This "Thanks a bunch" set is as cute as it gets, and will be sure to bring a smile to your loved ones' faces.

From May 22 through May 29, get 15% off stationery and photo books at Papier. There's no time like the present to stock up.

Shop the sale at Papier
10
Amazon
JBL Endurance Race TWS waterproof sport earbuds for almost 40% off
Through May 27, save 38% on these waterproof JBL earbuds. They have up to 30 hours of battery life, are waterproof, comfortable and stay securely in your ears thanks to JBL's Twistlock technology. The powerful mics can make it easy to chat with Siri or Alexa directly from your headphones and make calls with a clear connection.



$49.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95)
11
Diggs
15% off an actually nice-looking dog crate from Diggs
Available in three different sizes and four different neutral colors, the Diggs Revol crate is designed like a traditional dog crate, but cuter. It's an ergonomic collapsible crate that is quick to set up and can easily be transported and stored when you need to save on space. It's inspired by the high-quality standards and materials used to make baby products and can be used with their matching crate pad.

From May 24 through May 27, Diggs is offering 15% off site-wide and a free training session ($67 value) for orders over $300 with code MDW15 at checkout.
Shop the sale at Diggs
12
Meyer Cookware
30% off a thoughtfully-designed dutch overn from Meyer Cookware
This elegantly designed cookware line is perfect for the aspiring home cook. The dutch oven, in particular, is a must for all your soup, stews, roasted chickens and beyond. It's as beautiful as it is functional — made with heavy-duty stainless steel that is easy to cook and clean. it has heat-resistant silicone handles, fits with the brand's steamer insert and can accommodate the medium or large lid.

From May 23 through May 28, get 20% off sitewide and enjoy 30% off the searing pan and dutch oven.
Shop the sale at Meyer
13
Hydros
25% off a really nice-looking filtering water pitcher (and everything else at Hydros)
Stylish enough to be on display or be used for serving, this 64-ounce BPA-free plastic water filter pitcher is perfect for the family, delivering refreshing, filtered water. It's available in four colors.

Get 25% off sitewide from May 24 through May 27.

Shop the sale at Hydros
14
Happy Planner
30% off a seasonally-appropriate bullet journal from Happy Planner
Is there anything more delightful than a fresh new journal? This sweet bullet dot grid happy journal is just what we all need to clear our minds and hearts. It has a sweet floral cover that is perfect for the impending summer season, but Happy Planner has lots of different patterns to choose from.

Pick some up now and save. From May 22 through May 28, get 30% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Happy Planner

Style

1
Caterpillar
15% off these high-impact Caterpillar sneakers (and a ton of work boots, too)
While maybe best known for their workboots, these Caterpillar Raider Sport unisex sneakers are too stylish and cool to pass up (and currently on sale). Available in six colors in both men's and women sizing, they're going to add some major spring to your step.

Through June 1, you can get 15% off select styles with the code MEMORIALDAY.
Shop the sale at Caterpillar
2
TomboyX
A gender-neutral swimsuit from TomboyX for 25% off (with purchase)
Looking for swimwear with a gender-neutral bent and plenty of coverage? Look no further than TomboyX's racerback unisuit. This cutie has a six-inch inseam, is quick-drying, made with durable materials and is ultra-soft for extra comfort. It also has UPF 50 sun protection.

No one does gender-neutral and gender-affirming clothing essentials better than TomboyX. And from May 22 through May 27, you can get 25% off your purchases when you buy three or more items.

Shop the sale at TomboyX
3
Naturalizer
20% off these classic Naturalizer heels (and a bunch of other sale styles)
These bestselling Naturalizer sandals just might be the perfect wedding guest or bridesmaid heels. As comfortable as they are timeless and stylish, they will give you that extra bit of height and sexiness without sacrificing your feet. They're available in a wide range of colors (many of which are on sale) and three different widths.

Through May 28, you can enjoy an extra 20% off on sale styles during Naturalizer's Memorial Day sale.
Shop the sale at Naturalizer
4
Blundstone
25% off everyone's favorite Blundstone boots
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Blundstones, an Australian-made shoe that some say embodies pandemic-era style. Stylish actor Max Jenkins previously told HuffPost that we must resist the notion that we've reached peak Blundstone. It simply cannot be done — they're iconic closet staples for a reason. My friend Bobby Miklausic is equally as enthusiastic about these boots. According to him, Blundstones are "Classic, simple, quick, easy. A boot for all occasions. There is no situation they're not good for. Waterproof. Robust. I've taken to making them my flight footwear too because they're quick to get on and off. I guess I wouldn't swim in them. That's the only situation they're not good for."

If you're in the market, then you're in luck, because select Originals, Classics, Active and Vegan boots for men and women are marked down 25% right now.
Shop the sale at Blundstone
5
Hue
30% off a pair of washable flats that promise arch support
Everyone needs a good pair of flats in their closet, and these chic Anna Liflat shoes from Hue are the perfect mix of form and function. They have a soft, stretchy knitted design that contours to your feet and a removable wedged insole for extra support. They are sure to be a summer staple in your repertoire. They're available in three colors in sizes 6-11.

Get 30% off sitewide at Hue from May 24 through May 27 when you use the code MEMDAY upon checkout.
Shop the sale at Hue
6
Shapermint
55% off Shapermint's 4.5-star sculpting leggings (plus rotating discounts on the brand's entire site)
Shapermint is a great place to shop comfy shapewear for all bodies, and they're currently offering up to 70% off sitewide through May 28.

All of the brand's offerings are worth a peek, but their bestselling Essentials high-waisted shaping leggings are ultra-special. Available in six colors in sizes S-4XL, they're as comfortable as they are flattering.
Shop the sale at Shapermint
7
Havaianas
Up to 25% off a pair of forever-classic Havaianas
It's time to hit the beach, and a fresh new pair of flip flops will make you feel put together even while sweating under the hot sun. These cute slim point flip flops are surprisingly elegant and are available in five colors in both men snad women's sizing. From May 24 through May 29, you can get up to 25% off these cuties and the rest of the Havaianas lineup.
Shop the sale at Havaianas

Beauty

1
It Cosmetics
25% off at It Cosmetics (including this editor- and reader-beloved CC cream)
Beloved by HuffPost shopping writer Tessa Flores, the It Cosmetics CC+ cream can make skin look absolutely flawless. It can help to hide imperfections without looking cake-y or unnatural in the slightest. Plus, the color-correcting formula is also infused with broad spectrum SPF 50 and a whole slew of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide. It's a skin care lover's dream. It's available in 19 shades.

Through May 27, all shoppers can get 25% off sitewide, while those who are loyalty members will be able to receive 30% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at It Cosmetics
2
Innisfree
25% off a popular K-beauty sunscreen (and almost everything else at Innisfree)
K-Beauty fans and newbies alike need to try Innisfree's popular daily defense mineral sunscreen. Not only does it offer broad spectrum SPF 45 protection against the sun, but it's color-correcting formula leaves a gorgeous satin finish that is as weightless as it is nourishing.

Stock up on this must-have along with the rest of Innisfree's gorgeous products during their Memorial Day sale. Through May 27, get 25% off sitewide (excluding sets and limited edition items).
Shop the sale at Innisfree
3
EO
25% off a natural deodorant that reviewers say lasts all day
Even skeptics like myself know that EO deodorants are the real deal. (Reviewers say it's effective and really lasts all day.) Available in a range of scents, they're surprisingly effective at neutralizing BO, even on hot days. I love to keep one in my purse for long days when I'm on the go. They're made with gentle ingredients that won't cause irritation and best of all, they're 20% off from May 24 through June 7.
Shop the sale at EO
4
Laura Gellar Beauty
A nice discount on a universally beloved natural-finish powder foundation (and more from Laura Geller Beauty)
This natural demi-matte finish, and color-correcting powder foundation is beloved by makeup enthusiasts everywhere. It features an award-winning formula that feels lightweight and leaves skin looking flawless without looking caked on or powdery. It's made with nourishing antioxidants that can contribute to the skin's overall health while helping it look its best. It's available in a range of hues so you can find the one that best matches your complexion and save your pennies while you're at it.

Laura Geller Beauty will be offering up to 55% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off with code MDWS10 from May 22 through May 28.
Shop the sale at Laura Geller
5
Lanolips
20% off one of my favorite lip balms (and everything on the Lanolips site)
As a lip balm enthusiast, I can vouch for Lanolips lip balms. I've gone through just about every fruity flavor the brand carries and love them all. The hydrating formula is deeply nourishing, looks great and doesn't dry you out in an effort to get you hooked. The formula is infused with lanolin, coconut oil and vitamin E and deserves all the awards and recognitions it has received. Best of all, they're all-purpose, so you can use them on lips, elbows, cuticles and beyond.

From May 27 through May 28, Lanolips will be offering 20% off sitewide.

Shop the sale at Lanolips
6
Cover FX
50% off Cover FX products, including this "flawless" cream foundation
For makeup devotees, Cover FX has long been a go-to for anyone looking to achieve a flawless look. Their bestselling Total Cover cream foundation is a game changer for anyone who wants to get a smooth, airbrushed, full-coverage look. It's available in 20 shades.

From May 22 through May 29, get 50% off all products sitewide.
Shop the sale at Cover FX
7
Oui the People
25% off a brightening lactic acid body wash (and everything else on the Oui The People's site)
This Black-owned, gender-neutral body care brand creates products that are formulated for diverse skin types, and the superb lactic acid body wash is no exception. It can help to gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, bright and even.

From May 27 through June 2, enjoy 25% off sitewide during OUI The People’s Memorial Day sale.
Shop the sale at Oui the People
8
Omorovicza
20% off Omorovicza's entire site, including this luxe, nourishing body serum
The Omorovicza Body serum is an innovative way to take all those yummy active ingredients we love to put on our faces and share the wealth with the rest of our deserving bodies. It's hydrating formula can help to smooth and soften skin, leaving you looking supple and fresh thanks to the use of sustainably-sourced Icelandic microalgae and a nourishing ceramide complex.

From May 23 through June 1, shoppers can enjoy 20% off all products sitewide.
Shop the sale at Omorovicza
9
Missha
60% a probiotic-rich retinol serum from Missha, along with other bestsellers
This unique serum from Missha, the Time Revolution Night Repair retinol-intensive ampoule, is a must for skin-care devotees. It features a new formula that harnesses the power of probiotics and retinol and can help address common signs of aging, strengthen skin, moisturize, brighten and more. Despite it's effectiveness, it's safe for sensitive skin and can make a big difference in one's skin care routine.

This serum, along with the rest of Missha's bestsellers, are 60% off through June 2. You can also snag an extra 15% off for purchases over $120 during this time.
Shop the sale at Missha
10
Image Skincare
15% off a powerful vitamin C serum (and from) Image Skincare
If you don't have a daily vitamin C serum in your repertoire, it's time to get one. This Image Skincare Vital C hydrating antioxidant ACE serum is chock full of skin-loving ingredients — consider it a daily multivitamin for your skin. Upgrade your routine with this must-have, along with the rest of Image Skincare's lineup and save.

Through May 27, get 15% off sitewide with the code MDW24. Get free shipping on all orders over $75 through May 31.
Shop the sale at Image Skincare
11
Marlowe
20% off a non-greasy men's moisturizer and more skin care products at Marlowe
Marlowe, a high-quality men's skincare and grooming line, is offering shoppers 20% off all Memorial Day weekend. This is a perfect time to stock up on summer skincare essentials such as their daily facial moisturizer. It's lightweight, won't leave skin feeling or looking oily and an easy way to upgrade your skin care routine without too many extra steps.
Shop the sale at Marlowe
12
Sephora
25% off a stylist-approved hair dryer from T3
In previous reporting, hairstylist Betsy Duggan recommended this stylist-beloved hair dryer for those with straight-ish yet thick tresses. Its fan releases a powerful airstream and promises to deliver soft, shiny results without having to blast your hair with high heat.

You can save 25% on this hair dryer (and the SignlePass StyleMax flat iron) at Sephora from May 24 through May 27.
Shop the sale at Sephora

Kids

