25 Memorial Day Sales HuffPost Readers Loved — And You Can Still Shop

We analyzed over 100 Memorial Day sales to see which deals got the most clicks from readers. Here's the list.

A Vionic slide <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fkalina-slide-sandal.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sandal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fkalina-slide-sandal.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sandal</a>, Supergoop sunscreen from Dermstore, a Target wicker <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Festero-wicker-accent-chair-natural-brown-opalhouse-8482-designed-with-jungalow-8482%2F-%2FA-85383208" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Festero-wicker-accent-chair-natural-brown-opalhouse-8482-designed-with-jungalow-8482%2F-%2FA-85383208" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">chair</a>, LG <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FLG-26-cu-ft-French-Door-Smart-Refrigerator-with-Ice-and-Water-Dispenser-in-PrintProof-Stainless-Steel-LFXS26973S%2F305573330%2523overlay" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="refrigerator" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FLG-26-cu-ft-French-Door-Smart-Refrigerator-with-Ice-and-Water-Dispenser-in-PrintProof-Stainless-Steel-LFXS26973S%2F305573330%2523overlay" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">refrigerator</a> available at Home Depot, NuFace facial <a href="https://mynuface.pxf.io/c/2706071/571238/9473?subId1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mynuface.com%2Fproducts%2Fnuface-trinity" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://mynuface.pxf.io/c/2706071/571238/9473?subId1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mynuface.com%2Fproducts%2Fnuface-trinity" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">device</a> and Staub Dutch <a href="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fstaub-round-la-cocotte-2189-qt%2FPRO-679035.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=6475ff2be4b0b4444c7b1671&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fstaub-round-la-cocotte-2189-qt%2FPRO-679035.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">oven</a> from Sur La Table
A Vionic slide sandal, Supergoop sunscreen from Dermstore, a Target wicker chair, LG refrigerator available at Home Depot, NuFace facial device and Staub Dutch oven from Sur La Table

If you spent your long weekend offline, we commend you, although we also understand if you’ve just logged back on with feelings of shopping FOMO.

Luckily, a multitude of retailers have extended their Memorial Day sales for another day or two, so there’s no need to feel like you missed the boat.

We know you may not have time to go through every single Memorial Day sale on the internet — or even the best ones from retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart — so we’re offering up a shopping shortcut.

We consulted our exhaustive list of over 100 Memorial Day sales to see which deals got the most clicks from our readers, and narrowed them down to a list of 25 essential shop-portunities that you shouldn’t miss, even if you’re playing catch-up today.

Ahead, find the sales from retailers like Athleta, Food52, Old Navy, Vionic and more that HuffPost readers can’t get enough of.

1
Food52
Food52
From cookware to linens, home decor and kitchen gadgets, Food52 has you covered with high-quality and aesthetically pleasing items. Through May 30, get 25% off orders of $200+ and 20% off orders under $200 with code SUMMER.
Shop sale at Food52
2
Old Navy
Old Navy
It doesn't get much better than Old Navy's sale to outfit the whole family in delightful summer styles. From swimwear to cozy sweats, Old Navy can't be topped.
Shop sale at Old Navy
3
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
You can still get up to 50% off during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. Get shoes, dresses, accessories and more for the whole family from your favorite brands, including this reviewer-favorite knit dress from Open Edit that can be worn in two different ways.
Shop sale at Nordstrom
4
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Get cozy with Brooklinen's offerings, including this soft honeycomb blanket. Famous for its linen sheets, you can't go wrong with any of the brand's delectable home and bedding offerings, and they're still running a 20% off Memorial Day promotion when you use code SAVE20.
Shop sale at Brooklinen
5
NuFace
NuFace
I will never stop raving about my NuFace Trinity. The device is a cult fave among beauty devotees, with good reason. It's an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles, plus reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Start on the lowest of five levels, if you need, and work your way up. The starter kit includes the Trinity device and the activating gel, which is just what you need to get going. Snag it while it's on sale for 20% off at NuFace (along with other popular items) while you still can.
Shop sale at NuFace
6
J.Crew
J.Crew
We've got our eye on this sunny swimsuit, but everything in J.Crew's sale section is a must-have. Stock up and save.
Shop sale at J.Crew
7
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Whether you're itching to get your hands on some Staub cookware like this darling cocotte or want to elevate your dining experience as a whole, you can't go wrong with Sur La Table's generous offerings. Even better, the retailer has extended its up to 50% off Memorial Day sale for one more day.
Shop sale at Sur La Table
8
Dermstore
Dermstore
Nothing feels better than a beauty splurge, and Dermstore has only the best of the best, like Supergoop’s cult-favorite “unseen” sheer broad spectrum sunscreen. You can still save up to 20% off this (and other reader-favorite products like the Elemis collagen cleansing balm and Sunday Riley’s Good Genes lactic acid serum) at the retailer with discount code SUN.
Shop sale at Dermstore
9
Wayfair
Wayfair
From bed frames to glassware, home decor and more, Wayfair's top deals are irresistible, with tons of essentials up to 70% off as part of its Memorial Day clearance sale.
Shop sale at Wayfair
10
Athleta
Athleta
Along with these cozy bottoms that look like real pants, Athleta's apparel is perfect for your summer workouts, travel and leisure time. Enjoy big discounts from its sale section while supplies last.
Shop sale at Athleta
11
Vionic
Vionic
This sweet Kalina sandal is just one of many stunning selections on sale at Vionic. The brand's devastatingly comfy and supportive shoes are worth a peek. And once you try a pair you'll never turn back, so take advantage while you can and get your dream summer sandals.
Shop sale at Vionic
12
Merrell
Merrell
Get up to 40% off Merrell's must-have hiking boots, all-terrain sandals and other fan faves through the end of May.
Shop sale at Merrell
13
Zappos
Zappos
From sneakers to sandals and wedding-ready heels, Zappos’ sale will keep the savings coming. Hop on the Crocs train and save on these popular shoes during this rare sale.
Shop sale at Zappos
14
Target
Target
It doesn't get much better than Target's incredible deals across every major category. This wicker chair from Target's Jungalow collab caught our eyes, but the options are never-ending. Get up to 30% off furniture, up to 25% off kitchen and dining, up to 25% off floor care and much more.
Shop sale at Target
15
Walmart
Walmart
This trusty retailer has everything you need to get your home and family ready for the impending summer season. Splurge on goodies like a lovely rattan patio set and other home goods or pick up clothing and accessories for the whole family.
Shop sale at Walmart
16
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's home goods and bedding are as chic and stylish as it gets. Through today, brand favorites are up to 30% off. Save on everything from rugs, pillows, bedding, bath items and more.
Shop sale at The Citizenry
17
Solo Stove
Solo Stove
Add a camping element to your yard with one of Solo Stove's incredible fire pits. Through June 4, get up to 45% off sitewide plus a free Mesa with any Ranger, Bonfire or Yukon with code FREEMESA.


Shop sale at Solo Stove
18
Home Depot
Home Depot
Right now, the beloved home improvement retailer is offering up to 30% off select appliances like this bestselling LG refrigerator.
Shop sale at Home Depot
19
Vegamour
Vegamour
I'm a huge fan of Vegamour's hair care products — they're excellent for people looking to restore fullness, strength and health to their scalp. Through today, you can still get 25% off sitewide.
Shop sale at Vegamour
20
Lee
Lee
Head on over to Lee for its can't-miss sale on sale. Get an extra 30% off sale styles with the code MEMDAY.
Shop sale at Lee
21
Courant
Courant
Keep your devices charged up during your Memorial Day celebrations. Courant's chic, design-inspired wireless charging stations are 20% off sitewide through June 18. They're worth every penny.
Shop sale at Courant
22
ABC Carpet & Home
ABC Carpet & Home
Get up to 30% off brand-wide at luxury home decor shop ABC Carpet & Home through May 30. It's the best time to shop their gorgeous goods, from rugs to couches, tables and beyond. It's as chic as it gets.
Shop the sale at ABC Carpet & Home
23
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Cole Haan's extended Memorial Day sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide with additional perks through the event. It’s the perfect time to refresh your shoe closet or stock up on office and vacation essentials.
Shop sale at Cole Haan
24
Bokksu
Bokksu
Bokksu started out as a subscription box of curated authentic Japanese snacks and teas, but quickly grew to include an online boutique as well. It's perfect for anyone craving treats that are usually only found in Japan. You can still get up to 50% off everything in the Bokksu boutique as part of their extended Memorial Day sale.
Shop sale at Bokksu
25
Wild One
Wild One
There's a good chance you've seen Wild One's beautiful dog accessories while out on the town. They're chic, comfy and help your pup's personality shine. You can still get access to 25% off Memorial Day savings when you sign up on the brand’s homepage.
Shop sale at Wild One
